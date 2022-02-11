Inventing Anna, the new series by Shonda Rhimes that tells the charm of the scam

The series “Inventing Anna” produced by Shonda Rhimes, starring a talented Julia Garner in the role of Anna Sorkin: the most famous scammer in America, arrives on Netflix from 11 February.

It may be there fraudespecially that financial, a topic capable of creating fascination and interest? Apparently yes, especially if the story told is that of a fake heiress of Russian origin who, through undeniable manipulative and bewitching skills, managed to defraud the very best of US banks. It is not the script of a series born from the imagination of some showrunner, but they are the cornerstones on which it is based “Inventing Anna“, the new series signed by Shonda Rhimes it’s available on Netflix from Friday 11 Februaryinspired by the story of Anna Sorkin, or perhaps it would be more correct to call her Anna Delvey.

The ingredients to create a successful product are all there: New York, high society, money, prestigious financial companies, fashion, secrets and puzzles to solve, a girl willing to do anything to live the life of her dreams and a reporter thirsting for redemption ready to tell the story of the century. This is how Anna Sorkin’s life begins and takes shape, told from the point of view of the journalist Vivien (Anna Chlumsky) that after seeing her career one step away from the end, disobeying the editor of the newspaper she writes for, decides to trust her instincts and meet the enigmatic Anna Delvey, who at only 25 was able to juggling banks, wire transfers, trust funds, credit cards showing off expensive clothes, indulging in luxury trips and mind-boggling tips in the hotels that hosted her for months, without ever really owning a dollar of all those spent.

An intricate and adrenaline-pumping game that lasted years that allowed the young Sorkin, daughter of a small Russian entrepreneur – and not a tycoon with a fortune of 60 million dollars -, to live beyond her means, fascinating the New York elite with a a sharp gaze, a subtle intelligence and an innate ability to do business that would have made her, if only she had really tried, one of the most powerful women in the world. Why, once again, Shondaland chooses a female character to give voice toeven if far from any ethics and morals.

The teaser of Vita da Carlo, the new series written and interpreted by Carlo Verdone

Too bad, however, that cheating those he met on his path seemed easier than really committing to creating something of his own. And this is how, therefore, Vivien’s research, tireless despite her pregnancy and aided by a handful of elderly journalists who know a lot about the profession, become a dossier full of information that relives on the screen as a flashback from which the viewer learns. how Delvey-Sorkin moved the ranks of his gambling. The series captures and it is easy to give in to the lure of money, luxury, sophisticated art when the protagonist has the angular and shiny face of Julia Garneractress already known to fans of Ozark who in the role of the icy scammer is not only credible, but perfect to say the least. Her manner, accent, glacial gaze and mocking smile make her so close to the character that, at times, the viewer almost forgets that she is talking about a girl who broke the law and was sentenced for eight counts. accusation and who is currently in prison.

The avid fans of TV series will remember, perhaps, one that was aired on Fox entitled “White Collar“with an incredible Matt Bomer, who took on the role of a forger, escaped from prison, who in years of activity had managed to circumvent the American federal system by reproducing and stealing works of inestimable value; to them are added the cinephiles who could carry the memory to the success of “Try to catch me“film from twenty years ago, with a very young Leonardo DiCaprio and an impeccable Tom Hanks inspired by the story of Frank Abagnale Jr. In short, from what world and world the genius put at the service of crime fascinatesespecially when the basics are true, because it almost seems like Robin Hood’s famous saying that “he stole from the rich to give to the poor“can become reality. At least in this case, however, poverty cannot be seen even with binoculars, on the contrary, in full Shonda Rhimes style, excess is the master and there is no doubt that once again the godmother of Bridgerton And Grey’s Anatomy has hit the mark, proving to be able to intercept, as always, the tastes of its more than multifaceted audience.