‘Inventing Anna’ the new Shondaland series from February 2022 only on Netflix

Netflix announced that Inventing Anna, the new license plate series Shondaland, will be available fromFebruary 11, 2022. Here to find out more.

The names behind Inventing Anna

Consisting of 10 episodes lasting 60 minutes, the series is signed by Shonda Rhimes and executive production will be handled by Betsy Beers.

Read also: ‘Inventing Anna’: the first images of the new Shondaland series

The plot

Inventing Anna is the story of Vivian, a journalist investigating the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary German heir to Instagram who, in addition to stealing the hearts of the protagonists of the social scene in New York, also steals their money. Anna Is she the biggest con artist in New York or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Pending his trial, the heir forms a dark and amusing bond of love and hate with Vivian, who defies time to solve New York’s biggest mystery: who he really is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the article by Jessica Pressler, also producer of the show, How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People, published on New York Magazine.

The cast of Inventing Anna

The main cast is formed by Anna Chlumsky (Veep – Incompetent Vice President) in the role of the journalist Vivian, Julia Garner (Ozark, Dirty John) in that of Anna Delvey, which gives the series its name, while Katie Lowes (Scandal) And Rachel, a follower of Anna willing to do anything. Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) interprets Kacy Duke, manager of celebrities and life coaches sucked into the vortex of Anna, And Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type) And Neff, an aspiring director.

The teaser