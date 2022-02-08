Inventing Anna, the true story that inspired the Netflix series

Inventing Anna was inspired by a New York Magazine journalistic investigation in which a reporter reconstructed how Anna Delvey defrauded the New York elite for months, living at the expense of inheritors and banks.

When a package arrived for her, real fights broke out in the hotel staff: everyone wanted to go up to their room to bring him the mail or whatever he ordered, because Anna rewarded everyone with 100 dollar bills brand new. So the concierge of the 11 Howard Hotel in New York Neffatari Davis tells Jessica Pressler about the attitude and climate surrounding Anna Delvey in 2017, when her scam had not yet been discovered.

Incredible as it may seem, the Netflix series curated by Shonda Rhimes Inventing Anna is based on real events. The main source of the 10-episode miniseries is a very long and very detailed one journalistic reportage signed by Jessica Pressler It is entitled How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People (How Anna Delvey Fooled New York Revelers), written by Jessica Pressler for New York Magazine in 2018. In the series we see the same journalist meeting Anna in prison and trying to get her to tell the incredible scam set up by a young woman able – as a complete stranger – to enter the richest and most influential circles of the Big Apple, living at their expense for months, without anyone suspecting anything.







But who is Anna really and how did she scam the New York elite? Here you are the true judicial and journalistic history to which the series is inspired.

Who really is Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey’s real name is Anna Sorokin. The young woman was born in Russia in 1991 and followed her family to Germany in 2007, where she attended public school. The family, made up of her parents and her younger brother, still lives in Europe and does not want to be associated with the girl, fearing Anna’s debts will be taken over.

Anna’s schoolmates describe her as silent and with a very fluctuating German. While her father was a truck driver, Anna finished school in Eschweiler, just outside Berlin. After enrolling in a London college and leaving it after a few months, Anna returned to Berlin, with the dream of joining the world of fashion as a PR. Anna then tries to get an internship at the magazine Purple and on this occasion he coined his pseudonym Delvey. From here on, a long period of silence begins, from which it will re-emerge a few years later as the center of New York social life.

Of her parents Anna says:

My parents have always had high expectations of me, they have always trusted my judgment. I guess now they regret it.

The details of the Anna Delvey scam

From Pressler’s journalistic investigation it is clear that the unpaid bills and debts that led Anna Sorokin to prison are only part of the trail of scams that the woman left behind. According to multiple sources, Anna has scammed virtually everyone in New York’s wealthiest circle, but many remain silent for the shame of having been duped and for fear that Anna Delvey will give the press juicy details on how she cheated them.

The question many have asked themselves is how a young woman who is not particularly beautiful or talented, devoid of charm and anything but accommodating character has managed to dupe the rich of the Big Apple. Anna has never pleaded guilty to anything nor has she shown any signs of repentance. Indeed, she is very angry that they have not established a sum to be repaid to obtain the conditional: according to her it is for fear that she can obtain it, maybe who knows, by resorting to some well-hidden trust in which part of her illicit earnings are deposited. One of the most significant phrases of her reported by the reportage that tells her about her reads:

There is an unlimited amount of capital, money in the world, you know? But there are a limited number of people who are talented.

Anna’s version – very annoyed that she was portrayed as an aspirant socialite – is that what was done had to serve for open a place with a breathtaking view of New York, where people could dine, chat and enjoy an avant-garde design environment. In fact, Anna’s scam was discovered thanks to the discoveries she had to accumulate to try to get her hands on the loans needed to buy the 45 thousand square meter space on the sixth floor of the Church Missions House, stealing it from the competition of the Swedish Fotografiska museum. .

Before it all fell apart, Anna had been very close to getting a $ 50 million loan, with a complex series of false guarantees and bank exchanges, involving a fictitious curator of his finances, wealthy Silicon Valley officials and even attorney Joel Cohen, known for lending legal advice to Jordan Belfort, the “wolf of Wall Street” told by Scorsese’s film of the same name with Leonardo DiCaprio.

How Anna Delvey Scammed Half of New York

Anna did not provide any details or comments about her scam to Pressler, but expressed discreet enthusiasm for the prison population, noting that she was impressed at how simple it is today to steal identities, an activity that resulted in one of the prisoners being jailed. cell mates.

Hearing dozens of confidences from scammers from Anna and the staff at 11 Howard (the hotel she stayed in the longest, leaving an astronomical 5-figure hole in unpaid bills), Pressler speculated what worked in Anna’s scam: money. In fact, Anna Delvey has been noted for her curious payment habits.

Introduced herself as the daughter of a Cologne solar magnate (with a fluctuating German), Anna Delvey always paid in cash, with large and brand new banknotes. He had some credit card numbers with him, but when used they were always refused. If he had to book a private flight, organize refreshments or do any other activity that required the use of a credit card, he would have friends and acquaintances do it. It was the one who fooled the New York elite the lavishness with which Anna spent the moneythe promptness with which he paid even the heaviest bills without batting an eye.

Anna Delvey displayed and spent money with a nonchalance that dazzled everyone and did not allow them to see the more bizarre and suspicious sides of her behavior. She would sometimes ask others to settle bills for her, but she would initially pay off the next day, sometimes adding something for the trouble. Her attitude about her made people think she had such a familiarity with money to forget to repay this or that loan, believing that you can ask the girl at ease to repay the amount owed.