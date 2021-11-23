Invesco executive reveals the reasons behind the withdrawal of the request for the ETF on Bitcoin futures

After withdrawing its application for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Bitcoin (BTC) futures in October, US $ 1.6 trillion asset manager Invesco revealed the reasons behind its decision.

Anna Paglia, Invesco’s global director of ETFs and indexing strategies, said the main reason was the fact that the US Securities and Exchange Commission only approved Bitcoin ETFs with 100% exposure to Bitcoin futures.

The Invesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF was structured to be ideally a combination of futures swaps, physical Bitcoin and private funds in the Bitcoin sector, explained Sunday Paglia during an interview with the Financial Times. This composition would have helped protect investors from the risks of liquidity crises.

“We believed that CME futures would be a very effective element of our portfolio. We never thought they would be effective by representing 100% of the product. “

As pointed out by Paglia, Invesco has realized that there are better ways to provide this particular exposure than to offer investors something they don’t need. In addition, he cited concerns related to capacity and liquidity in the futures market.

Initially, Invesco applied for its Invesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF in early August, intending to invest its assets in Bitcoin futures and exchange-traded products, as well as private Bitcoin-related investment funds such as the Grayscale Bitcoin. Trust. According to Paglia, Invesco unveiled the ETF less than 24 hours after SEC chairman Gary Gensler suggested the regulator may be willing to approve future Bitcoin ETFs traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

“It would have been easier to say ‘yes’ and observe developments instead of saying ‘no’ and explaining the decision. We had to make this difficult choice and follow it. If I went back in time I would do the same thing,”Commented Paglia.

In early November, Bitwise Asset Management also withdrew its application for a Bitcoin ETF despite the launch of similar products such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

Related: SEC Rejects VanEck Spot Bitcoin ETF: News Temporarily Slides BTC Below $ 63,000

Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan pointed out that the contango of Bitcoin futures ETFs, where the price of futures contracts is higher than that in the spot market, could prove costly to investors.

Hougan added that the company will continue to work to launch a Bitcoin ETF spot in the US, as it hasn’t launched yet since the founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Cameron and Tyler Winklesvoss filed the first application in 2017. a product of this kind.