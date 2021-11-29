Invesco launches Physical Bitcoin ETP

Bitcoin accounts for 42% of the entire $ 2 trillion cryptocurrency market and, with over $ 2 billion worth of Bitcoin traded every day on digital exchanges around the world, it is the most liquid cryptocurrency. However, despite its size and high liquidity, many professional investors have found it difficult to find a robust enough “institutional level” approach to invest.

Invesco seeks to meet this demand with the launch of a Bitcoin-related ETP designed for sophisticated investors looking to gain direct and effective exposure to the cryptocurrency.. With a structure similar to that of their established physical gold product, Invesco Physical Bitcoin ETP will be 100% backed by holdings in underlying digital assets with the aim of delivering the price performance of Bitcoin, minus an annual flat fee of 0.99%.

Giuliano D’Acunti, Country Head of Invesco for Italy, said: “Over the past year we have had numerous conversations with institutional investors who wanted to include cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. The most common questions concerned the practicalities of investing, such as asset custody, risk management, trading and valuation. The interesting element is that these are the same questions people were asking about physical gold products. Ten years later, financial products can still offer a natural response to these demands ”.

CoinShares, the largest and longest-running digital asset manager in Europe, is the index sponsor and execution agent for Physical Bitcoin ETP.

The Bitcoins will be held on behalf of Invesco’s ETP by Zodia Custody, a UK-based digital asset custodian, registered with the FCA as a Crypto Asset Business under UK anti-money laundering regulations. Zodia Custody was incubated by SC Ventures, the innovative branch of Standard Chartered. Northern Trust is a co-investor in Zodia Custody and a director of Invesco ETP.

Although Physical Bitcoin ETP is Invesco’s first product directly linked to digital assets, the company has offered investors exposure to the underlying blockchain technology for over two years via an exchange-traded fund.