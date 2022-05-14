Invest in young talent, like this, like this, this is how Madrid wins

The regularity of the white team at the highest level is not explained by large economic figures, but rather by searching the market to find talent that has gone from the future to the present

Real Madrid captures young talent. Risk and win. With an investment of 126 million euros, he signed Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga. Today its market price is already 260 million, according to Transfermarkt. A successful model and human resource management. So so so wins Madrid.

The permanence of the white team in the elite, after dominating the competition with four titles in five years, is not explained by large financial expenses, but rather by searching the market to find talent that has passed from the future to the present.

The Uruguayan Fede Valverde (€5M), the Brazilians Vinicius Junior Y Rodrygo Goes (45M€ each) and the French Eduardo Camavinga (€31M) packed their bags for the Spanish capital for a total of €126 million. Today its value according to Transfermarkt is already 260 million euros. Valverde (65), Vinicius (100), Rodrygo (40) and Camavinga (55).

Rodrygo and Vinicus celebrate with Real Madrid Getty Images

The same thing he paid Atletico Madrid for the portuguese joao felix and less than the signings of Ousmane Dembele (€105M+42 in variables) and Philippe Coutinho (€120M+40 in variables) for the FC Barcelona or those of Kylian Mbappe (€145M+35 in variables) and Neymar junior (€222M) at Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid has received, pending the final, 105.34 million euros for its performance in the ‘Champions’. A figure that could increase by €4.5M if they lift what would be their 14th orejona, plus the €3.5M they would receive by participating in the European Super Cup in the summer.

PARADIGM SHIFT

Real Madrid has changed its transfer policy in recent years. The new economic conditions of world football make him have to also look at the base and try to get ahead of the rest. the brazilian reinier and the japanese Takefusa Kubo are other examples of market opportunities and intense tracking work that the club from the capital of Spain opted for and that are on loan, in the Borussia Dortmund and the Majorcarespectively.

A clear example of this transformation is that of Valverde. Jorge Barrerapresident of Peñarol explained to EFE in an interview within the framework of Soccerex USA held in Miami in 2019 how the good vision of Real Madrid to capture the Uruguayan made them change their way of managing talent.

“We are aware that we cannot compete with a salary level such as the real Madrid. Although we would like to, in the player’s destiny is, in addition to economics, his future, the future of his family, which is often tied or linked in some direct or indirect way. What we have to do is manage better to be able to sell in conditions of greater economic income for our clubs or have a percentage of the future”, he commented.

Both Valverde, Rodrygo and Vinicius went through Real Madrid Castilla, the first Madrid affiliate, to gradually acclimatize to a highly demanding club. A ‘Casemiro formula’ as a great exponent in recent years. The Brazilian captain landed at Castilla, after moving to the first team after a loan at the porto with Julen Lopetegui.

Increasing the radar for the early recruitment of young talent, the new stadium and the great sporting performance -with the League title as well as having reached the final of the ‘Champions’- are the bastions of the real Madrid to stay on top of the economy in a world that increasingly counts on foreign investors with states behind them that break the balance of the market.