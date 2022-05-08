investigate the death of five children by a mysterious hepatitis

They investigate the causes of a mysterious hepatitis that caused the death of five children in the United States

WASHINGTON (AFP) .- The US health authorities announced this Friday that they are investigating 109 cases of a type of severe hepatitis in children, five of whom died. These cases of severe liver inflammation They also worry Europe, which has detected numerous incidents, while scientists are active in searching for their origin.

As specified from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, these cases have been identified in 25 states and territories of the country in children with an average age of just 2 years. Due to their young age, most of the affected children were not eligible to be vaccinated against covid-19.

“Covid-19 vaccination is not the cause” of this disease, stressed Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC, with the aim of putting an end to the rumors circulating on the Internet.

However, covid-19 infection was not ruled out as a possible cause. The health authority, however, privileges the track of a type of adenovirus, a fairly common virus but which until now was not known to cause hepatitis in healthy children.

Adenoviruses

It was confirmed that more than half of sick children in the United States tested positive for the so-called “type 41” adenovirus, until now known to cause gastroenteritis.

This adenovirus has also been detected in numerous affected children outside the United States. One of the hypotheses is that the reaction to this adenovirus may be disturbed by another factor, such as covid-19 infection or environmental factors, such as contact with animals or a toxin. “Investigators here and around the world are working hard to determine the cause,” Butler said.

In the meantime, parents were advised to watch for possible symptoms in their children (vomiting, dark urine, pale stools, jaundice…) and contact a doctor in case of suspicion. Two weeks ago, the CDC issued a health alert for doctors to report suspected cases of hepatitis of unknown origin to authorities.

Continue reading the story

The 109 cases detected in the United States occurred during the last seven months, Butler said. And 14% of affected children had to undergo a liver transplant.

Although 90% of the children had to be hospitalized, most were cured. ”We know that this news can be concerning, especially for parents of young children. It is important to remember that these cases of severe hepatitis are rare,” the CDC spokesperson said.

Butler also pointed out that the number of pediatric visits to the emergency room for hepatitis was not currently abnormally high in the United States, unlike in the United Kingdom.

Some 163 cases have been registered in the United Kingdom, British health authorities announced on Friday. In all, outside the United States, more than 200 cases have been recorded, according to another CDC official.