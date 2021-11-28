Investigated the French company for “complicity in torture and disappearances” in Egypt: the intertwining with the Regeni case

The French company Nexa Technologies was placed under investigation for complicity in acts of torture and enforced disappearances. The Paris investigators accuse her of having sold cyber surveillance equipment to Egypt that could have allowed the country led by al Sisi to track down opponents. He learned itAfp from an authoritative source close to the case. The ruling of the judge for preliminary investigations, who is also responsible for the investigations, dates back to 12 October, that is, four months after the verdicts issued against four executives of the company. In the meantime, however, the lawyer of Nexa Technologies, François Zimeray, preferred not to comment. A case that, in fact, embarrasses President Emmanuel Macron, who according to the French media was aware of the Nexa supplies to Egypt and which could have links with the death of Giulio Regeni in Egypt.

The agreement dates back to the end of 2014 when three French companies deliver a population surveillance system to Egypt, capable of intercepting telephone and internet communications and locating the positions of users. A system that Cairo allegedly used to arrest political opponents and dissidents especially during the period 2014-2021, therefore, when Giulio Regeni was killed. It was the investigative site that revealed it first Disclose which revealed the alleged secret relations between Paris and the al Sisi regime. The three companies that have entered into the agreement are Ercom-Suneris, Nexa Technologies And Dassault Systèmes. In particular, Nexa it would have installed an apparatus that would allow “analyzing data to understand the relationships and behavior of suspicious people, going back to the past to find useful information in the many billions of recorded conversations.” And that’s not all: some employees of Dassault, always second Disclose, were in Cairo, overseeing the installation of the new system, as reported the Republic, just in the days when Regeni was brutally massacred.

