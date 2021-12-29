World

investigation closed – RSI Swiss Radio and Television

For Don Samuele Tamagni and his friend, arrested with him at the end of November, the process is looming. Process that for both will take place with the formula of the abbreviated procedure. So decided the public prosecutor Daniele Galliano. The investigation is closed.

The investigation has reconstructed all the figures of the embezzlement committed by the parish priest of Cadro and Davesco-Soragno. Between 1 January 2016 and 19 November last – established the FIN, the financial team of the public ministry – Fr Samuele stole a total of over 800 thousand francs. 564 thousand to parents alone (83 thousand of which as their curator). The rest to the detriment of a legacy, the parish and, as is well known, the Damiano Tamagni Foundation. Foundation established after the killing of his nephew in 2008 and of which Don Samuele was vice-president.

The reasons for the repeated withdrawals can be traced back to the relationship established with the 27-year-old Italian, met in 2016 when the young man was doing an internship in the elderly home in Cadro. Money. Lots of money, even given him in exchange for sexual services.

In the courtroom, the priest, now under the regime of early expiation of the sentence, will have to answer for embezzlement, fraud, aggravated unfaithful administration, falsification of documents and money laundering. The friend of the crimes of embezzlement, illicit obtaining of social insurance or social assistance benefits, illicit prostitution and money laundering.

