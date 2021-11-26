investigation into Agnelli, Nedved and Paratici- Corriere.it

from Massimiliano Nerozzi and Simona Lorenzetti

The Guardia di Finanza has acquired documents in the club’s headquarters: it would be about movements for about 50 million

Capital gains and market movements of the last three Juventus years have become a hypothesis of indictment for the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, which on Thursday evening sent the Guardia di Finanza to acquire documents at the club’s headquarters: the president Andrea Agnelli, the deputy, Pavel Nedved, the former sporting director Fabio Paratici are in fact investigated for false communications from listed companies and the issue of invoices for non-existent transactions (today at Tottenham) and three other managers and former Juventus managers of the financial area. Under the Corporate Liability Act, the same complaint is made against the club.

The investigation, coordinated by prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Cirio Santoriello and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio, comes after the investigations already started weeks ago by Consob and Covisoc

. Investigations concerning the income from players’ rights management. These would involve movements for approximately 50 million euros.

A complex and complicated matter, on which the judiciary had already encountered on other occasions, then clashing with the difficulty of establishing an absolute value for individual players, objects of different assessments by the clubs.