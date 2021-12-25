Investigation into crypto coins, 11 crafty ones discovered: 230 thousand euros hidden from the tax authorities

INQUIRY by the Guardia di Finanza of Civitanova: they had invested in bitcoin, ethereum, ethos and other virtual currencies without indicating it in the tax return. A maxi fine of 100 thousand euros for the violation of anti-money laundering regulations for the consultancy company

December 6, 2021 – 5:01 pm –

loading readings

Crypto Coins Investigation

Investigation on crypto coins: 11 crafty ones discovered who had not declared 230 thousand euros of investments to the tax authorities. Maxi fine for the consulting company. The investigation was carried out by the Civitanova Finance Police. It all started with a check on a website, which advertised consultancy and training services for the use of virtual currencies. The Fiamme Gialle then verified whether the company that controlled the site had complied with the anti money laundering regulations.

And it emerged that the company had not identified, through a valid identity document, the client clients and, at the same time, had omitted the information on the purpose and nature of the professional service rendered to each client, in accordance with the provisions of the legislation itself. For this reason, a fine of 100 thousand euros was imposed for the legal representative of the company.

The investigation also continued with regard to customers with financiers who reconstructed the varied package of crypto held: bitcoin, ethereum, ethos, sake token, smart chain, truebit, ice cream network token, tomochain, chainlink. By crossing the acquired data, it emerged that 11 customers had not indicated in their tax return the possession of virtual currencies for a total of 230 thousand euros. For the 11 customers, the Revenue Agency will now apply the related administrative penalties.

(editorial staff CM)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page



–