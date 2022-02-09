Investigation of Inter capital gains, acquisitions of Finance at the Covisoc headquarters of the Federcalcio in Rome

The economic and financial police unit of the Milan Finance Police went this morning to the Covisoc offices, at the Federcalcio headquarters in Rome, as part of the investigation by the Milan prosecutor who investigates the capital gains of Inter.

Acquired the report from Covisoc (Commission for the supervision of football clubs) on 62 suspicious transactions relating to the transfer of as many players from numerous Italian teams, including Inter, Juve and Napoli, completed between 2019 and 2021. The document, ended up on the table of the federal prosecutor, thus enters the investigation of the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and prosecutors Giovanni Polizzi and Giovanna Cavalleri on the alleged illicit capital gains realized by Inter.

At the end of December, the prosecutors had already acquired financial statements, contracts on purchase, sale and loan transactions and bank transactions, concerning sales and exchanges by the company of the Chinese magnate Steven Zhang “of the multi-year rights on the performances of certain players” for the years 2017 -2018 and 2018-2019. As far as has been known, the report is looking for aspects related to the sales and loans that have ended up at the center of the investigation into Inter Milan for false accounting and against unknown persons. The investigation is in the phase of the study and analysis of documents, but also of emails and messages traced in the devices of managers and employees of the company. The investigation started by digging into a dozen transactions budgeted by Inter for around 90 million euros in capital gains. The investigations concern those in which the players would have been evaluated for “disproportionate” figures compared to the actual values. Growing revenues with alleged fictitious capital gains could have served, according to the hypothesis under consideration, to beautify the balance sheets and allow Inter to return to the parameters of “financial fair play” and take part in European competitions.

Among the cases under the lens are those of the goalkeeper Ionut Radu (7.7 million capital gains) and the striker Andrea Pinamonti (19 million capital gains), exchanged between Genoa and Inter in two years, but also of the defender Zinho Vanheusden and of other low-mid-range players, especially the Primavera.