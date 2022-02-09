Investigation of Inter capital gains, finance in the headquarters of the Football Association: 62 operations ‘in the sights’

Finance and football. On Tuesday morning, delegated by the Milan prosecutor, the Milanese financiers acquired the report on 62 transfer market operations in the Covisoc offices, which are located in the Federcalcio headquarters in Rome. The purchases and sales in the sights of the yellow flames would have taken place between 2019 and 2021 and relate to the transfer of players from a series of Italian teams, including the Nerazzurri, Juve and Naples.

Investigators and investigators are always focusing on alleged fictitious capital gains trying to shed light on possible market transactions whose prices would have been inflated to keep companies’ balance sheets “healthy”.

Last December, finance had already “visited” the headquarters of Inter and that of the Lega di A “to acquire documents useful for an investigation”, coordinated by the prosecutor. The crime hypothesis was that of false corporate communications. The power of attorney at that time had acquired the documents to clarify the transfers of some players in relation to the sports years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019, to verify the regularity of accounting for the related capital gains. The reference period was that of “transition” between the ownership of the Indonesian entrepreneur Erick Thohir, who had bought the Nerazzurri club from Massimo Moratti, and the Chinese company Suning, which acquired control of the company in 2016, even if only two years later the presidency passed to Steven Zhang, current number one of the Viale Liberazione club.

“Fc Internazionale Milano – the company had made it known in a note – confirms that it has provided the required documentation relating to the disposals of certain players in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons. The request – the press release still read – was received by Milan prosecutor’s office to verify the regular accounting of the relative capital gains. The company’s financial statements are drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles. No Inter card holders are investigated. No objection has been formalized. from Inter – these are preliminary investigations “.