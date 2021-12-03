“Investigations? When we are involved, everything is amplified”

TURIN – “The investigations leave the time they find after the headlines. And we know that when Juve is involved, any investigation is amplified, you have to wait.” Giorgio Chiellini he comments on the judicial events involving Juventus in recent days to the microphones of Sky Sport. In a season so far very complicated in terms of results, the Juventus captain remains concentrated only on the field : “After the match against Salernitana I had my say. I used simple words, but I think they are important and the first to have said them was Mr. Allegri, but I have the same feeling and his words have struck me. to be responsible, not to do anything extraordinary, but simply to put in the effort and give something back to a club that has given so much to us players, to coaches, managers, employees and also to the fans. is around, then also to those who support us every day, we have the obligation to support each other, if we can do this we will come out strengthened and something even more beautiful can be done “.

“Juve, a cycle of young people has begun”

Acmargine of the presentation of a social initiative linked to the ‘Insuperabili’, Chiellini also spoke of his future: “I learned to live for the day also because then situations like the one that happened to me two years ago happen to you, with the knee injury at the best moment of my career. It is clear that at this age it takes three times the time to recover and history proves it, but as long as I manage to perform as well as I am doing, I go on because I enjoy it. I said I would like to do like Buffon who can go on up to 50 years, he is still fine. He is still in great shape, they make you dive a lot and then you have to get up again, but it does it very well “. In the end on the average age of Juventus: “It is part of the game and of the cycles, a young cycle is being born, we have been among the older teams for a few years, then at a certain point you have to start again and this also involves some difficulties, we have good young people, we try to give them a hand , but they have to give it to us and drag us along when we elders can’t do it “.