Investing 7700 euros in postal products and deposit accounts, what interest?

We have said it several times, among the best postal products on which to invest money there are postal savings bonds. The yield is not high but at least it is safe. Furthermore, they have no subscription or redemption costs except for taxes of a fiscal nature. On the Poste Italiane website there is a simulator to understand what the performance of your voucher will be. Entering like amount 7700 euros and as the duration of the medium-long period (which gives higher interest) it is clear that the best products are the postal interest-bearing voucher 4 × 4 up to 16 years with a gross annual return of 0.75%. And also the 3 × 4 with a gross annual return at the end of 12 years of 0.50%. The net redemption value upon maturity of the former is 8555.61 euros while of the second of 8115.56 euros. This value corresponds to the sum of the amount invested and the expected interest net of the withholding tax on interest. ATTENTION in the calculation of Poste Italiane, on the other hand, stamp duty is not considered.

Postal products or deposit account how to invest 7700 euros?

There is another postal product that no one ever thinks of and it is the Smart booklet. The base rate is very low, ie 0.001% gross per annum. However, if you activate theSupersmart offer you can get a higher interest rate on the amounts invested (set aside). To subscribe, a minimum provision of one thousand euros is required. In the case of 7700 euros, subscribing to the Supersmart 360 days offer will have a gross annual rate at maturity of 0.40%: net interest will be equal to 22.48 euros.

Between deposit accounts to offer higher interest is that of the bank Illimity but for capital that cannot be released. For a provision of up to 60 months, you will earn1.75% annual gross for which with 7700 euros you will get a return of 498 euros. The net total will therefore be, as can be seen from the calculator on the Illimity bank page, of 8198 euros. Finally, remember that even the deposit account is a safe investment tool. The reason is that it adheres to the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund which ensures coverage of up to € 100,000 for each customer.

