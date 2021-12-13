Investing in 2022: better Bitcoin, metals or Lego?

Better the now famous cryptocurrencies, the evergreen metals or … the Legos? Here is a quick look at which are the businesses in which to invest your money for 2022. A year that is certainly particular and that we will remember for a long time.

How do you say? Cryptocurrencies are still there gold mine of the twenty-first century? Yes, definitely the market for Bitcoin et similia is a thriving market in which it is easy to make profits, but also to lose capital. But what many don’t know is that the new “goose that lays the golden eggs” of 2022 could be something that we all or almost all have at home. We are talking about the immortal bricks Lego which, according to research by Higher School of Economics from Moscow, they might be worth a fortune.

A treasure that many possess, perhaps collecting dust in some box in the cellar, and which today represents a “Safe” port of investment. Investing in the bricks that have conquered entire generations in recent decades, according to experts, it would earn more than stocks, bonds and precious metals. An evaluation rate of 11% between 1987 and 2015 establishes Legos as a more interesting, “safe” and undoubtedly particular alternative compared to other notoriously affordable consumer goods such as wine and stamps.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN -> Here is the GameBoy the size of a Lego man, and it really works

The safe haven asset of 2022? The toys

There Higher School of Economics Russian, which has examined the trend of the products most sought after by collectors, has decreed Lego as a “unusual good“To invest in. Together with the legendary Swedish bricks, also the Barbie discontinued are currently an asset that could prove to be particularly convenient, together with trading cards And models of cars / trains. So-called “less serious” purchases of the classic safe haven asset such as precious metals or new cryptocurrencies, but which, according to what economists have put forward, should be taken into consideration. “The returns they are not exposed to market risk factors. Value and volatility“, Says the research. In other words… they represent the perfect investment. On eBay, reports the research, every day thousands of sets are put on the market at prices that can guarantee earnings up to 600% per annum.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN -> “The sleigh of desires” new Vodafone offer with discounts and prizes every day

What are the most affordable sets?

The most sought after and expensive sets remain the models belonging to the trend Star Wars. From Millenium Falcon at the Black Death II, passing through theImperial Star Destroyer. We then move on to productions that refer to architecture, such as the Taj Mahal, among the most sought after and expensive. What affects the value most of all is the limited edition, the special editions collectible and the scarcity of the set on the second-hand market.