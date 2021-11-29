Investing in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies? The Lombards are skeptical – Economy

You can find this article in the “Buongiorno Milano” newsletter. Every day at 7 am, from Monday to Friday, the members of the «Giorno» community will receive a newsletter dedicated to the city of Milan. For the first time, readers will be able to choose a complete product, which offers detailed information, enriched by many personalized contents: in addition to local news, an up-to-date guide to living your city in a new way, reading tips and much more. www.ilgiorno.it/ good morning milan

Cryptocurrencies do not convince savers, in Lombardy “locomotive” of Italy and in Milan, the capital of finance. 30% of Lombards “do not invest in crypto and do not intend to do so in the future”. A figure higher than the 26% of the national average, and the percentages of regions with unsuspected enthusiasm such as Marche and Abruzzo (14% of skeptics), Trentino Alto Adige (19%) and Campania (18%). 55% of Lombards, on the other hand, “invest or intend to invest” in crypto (the national average is higher, 62%), while 15% say they have “invested previously but closed their positions”. Scenarios photographed by a survey, on a sample of two thousand savers, by the online investment platform eToro. “One of the fundamental principles in the investment process is to choose assets that you know”, explains Emanuela Manor, regional manager Italy of eToro. “An element that prevents people from investing is the fact that they do not have sufficient knowledge of the subject. It is important that people understand what they are investing in – he continues – and we are working to provide clearer information”.









The reasons for the skepticism are represented by the responses to the survey. Among the doubtful respondents, 21.2% explain that they “do not understand the dynamics enough”, 20.3% speak of lack of security, 19.8% of the fear of burning savings, 12.4% of poor rules and too many risks.

“We believe that appropriate regulation can support the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies – underlines Manor -. You can defend yourself from scam attempts by checking carefully which platform is offering the investment and its credentials”. In fact, cryptocurrencies have opened prairies for online trading pirates. “Fraud is based on a mechanism called” pump and dump “or” rug-pull “- explains the expert -. This scheme provides that a token is listed on a decentralized exchange then, as soon as expectations have been adequately raised by doing go up in market capitalization and soar in value, the organizers withdraw everything from the liquidity pool, sell their stakes and thus drop the price of the token to zero. Investors are left with a technically dead token. ” And so the scam served.







