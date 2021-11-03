Investing in Bitcoin, better with a PAC

After a warm summer, the Bitcoin it resumed its run at the beginning of October, reaching and exceeding its all-time high of 57,000 euros in recent days. There volatility of Bitcoin is the reason why it is an asset class to be approached with great caution and in which it is good not to invest percentages beyond the 2-5% of your wallet. Given these characteristics, to invest in Bitcoin you can use the JAP scheme, a tool that, together with a long-term horizon, serves a sterilize the investment with respect to volatility.

The platform Coinage did an exercise: he calculated the return on an investment of 2,000 and 3,000 euros respectively divided into payments of 100 euros per month for 20 months, in the first case, and 30 in the last two cases. He imagined three investor profiles, each of which has invested 100 euros per month for a variable period between 20 and 30 months, in different time frames, which have held the investment to date: the holder “Early adopter” which focused on crypto in 2012, investing for two years; a “Follower”, which joined in 2015 and a “New comer” which entered April 2019 purchase until last month. Let’s see the results.

The PAC of the early adopter. Bitcoin saw the light in October 2009, when, however, it was a bargain for a few enthusiasts. Whoever discovered it a couple of years later had to have some computer skills to be able to buy it. And he had to understand its great potential in a world that was light years behind the idea behind cryptocurrency. TO May 2012 the value of bitcoin was around 2 dollars: it’s easy to see why the bitcoin pioneers are all millionaires today. And so are those who for a period of two years have invested 100 euros a month and decided to keep the asset until today. Ten years have passed: i 2,000 euros about some pioneers have become today more than 7 million euros. An increase in the 350,000%.

The follower’s PAC. As of July 2015, the average price of bitcoin was around 270 euros and in that area it wandered until September to reach 357 in November and 397 in December. In 2016 the price continued to grow steadily but slowly until it exceeded 900 euros in December, reaching the milestone of one thousand in February 2017. 2017 is the year of the big boom: month after month the crypto rises dramatically reaching 2,400 euros in July, 4,000 in August up to over 8,500 euros in November and 11,850 at the end of the year (with peaks of even 17 thousand euros). The simulation carried out by Conio also in this case provides for an investment of 100 euros per month over a 30-month horizon. Assuming that the investor in this case has held the Bitcoins to date, the 3,000 euros would be worth today over 300 thousand euros with an increase of 10 thousand percent.

The new comer’s PAC. The late investor entered the market in April 2019, a few months after the rally at the end of 2018.He started investing € 100 a month when the asset was worth around. 4,000 euros and it went on for 20 months, going through the Black Thursday of March 2020 (the beginning of the Covid era) and all the fluctuations of the last months. The 3,000 euros invested from April 2019 until last month would exceed today 15,000 euros: a fivefold increase in a very short period of time, just two years and a half.