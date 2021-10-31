Investing in Smart Cities stocks: stocks, bonds, ETFs

Like invest in Smart Cities? The topic of smart cities is gaining interest in the eyes of investors and the capital raised by funds dedicated to the niche is growing in an interesting way, even if they still remain niche, in fact.

Smart Cities are cities and urban centers of all sizes equipped with communication infrastructures for the automation and simplification of daily activities in favor of the quality of life of the citizens who live there or pass through them on a daily basis.

The topic has grown slowly with the awareness that digitizing cities, providing urban centers with intelligent mobility and making them energy independent (smart grids) are necessities for the evolution of the most advanced societies, to guarantee those who live in cities a standard of living that does not lose value as it has been happening for at least a decade in many urban areas.

So let’s find out how to invest in Smart Cities, and specifically how to invest in the stocks of companies that are laying the basic infrastructure to provide cities with the automated services of tomorrow. For those interested, we will also discuss ETFs specifically created to take advantage of the exposure on the topic below.

Investing in Smart Cities: what does it mean?

Which companies are engaged in the niche and which stocks should you follow? To better frame the topic, it is necessary to know that it is not a question of hunting for companies that like core business they have exclusively the creation of smart cities, because even a company that produces fiber optic cables, which are useful for various uses, is also committed to the development of Smart Cities.

This is why the theme must be considered transversal to various categories and therefore sectors, including:

Equities and Smart Cities

Which i equities linked to Smart Cities so? Well in Piazza Affari we find the following titles among the most interesting:

In the United States we find instead:

Palo Alto Networks Inc .;

Fortinet Inc .;

TopBuild Corp .;

Power Integrations Inc.

Also interesting: Motorola Solutions Inc .; Waste Management Inc .; Nec Corp .; Nokia; Cisco Systems Inc .; Qualcomm Inc.

Investing in Smart Cities ETFs

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) rank among the most attractive investment vehicles we can use to invest in Smart Cities.

In fact, thanks to ETFs, the investor has the opportunity to expose himself to the sector in a very broad way, and on numerous shares linked to companies that work in various capacities to build the new infrastructures of tomorrow in cities and urban centers in general.

Invest in Smart C.ities with ETFstherefore, it can and almost should be given that some of them have access prices within the reach of any investor.

But why invest in Smart Cities ETFs? Investments are made in the financial instrument to take advantage of a long-term trend that profits from the growth of urbanization. Investments are made to profit from the revenues generated by the companies that are shaping the way the cities of the future will be conceived.

Let’s see some of these Smart Cities ETFs and how they are composed.

iShares Smart City Infrastructure UCITS ETF: The ETF aims to replicate the investment results of an index composed of companies from developed and emerging markets that offer solutions and services for the development and efficient operation of Smart City infrastructures in a sustainable way. There are 245 equities included in the ETF representing 15 countries, including Italy. Price USD 7.44, from launch to March 2020 grew by + 22.92%.

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF : this ETF issued by Lyx is linked to an index issued by MSCI, it is an equity fund like the previous one, and which invests in 128 stocks. The index has a dividend yield of 1.43%, but the ETF does not distribute a dividend. The ETF is also rated for ESG factors, but ranks with a BBB ESG rating. Invest in stocks from 14 countries. Since the beginning of the year, the return of the ETF has been + 18.46%. The fees cost around 13 euros.

Amundi Smart City UCITS ETF: the Smart Cities ETF is linked to the Solactive Smart City index and replicates the performance of companies directly involved in the development of smart cities. One share costs around € 62.58, and since the start of management in 2019 (one of the longest-lived in the niche) it has gained + 25.17%. There are 227 stocks in the index and the reference currency is the euro, over 15 nations are represented, but Italy is not among the top 15.

The Smart Cities ETFs listed here are also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, which makes them more easily accessible and also cheaper for Italian investors.

Smart Cities and bonds

We have not found at the moment bond funds or corporate bonds that are specifically linked to the Smart Cities theme. Given the very cross-cutting nature of the topic, it is also difficult to develop an investment solution of this kind.

However, it cannot be excluded that in the coming months or years specific bonds will be produced for the development of projects related to smart cities.

Smart Cities: is it worth investing?

The theme is one of the driving forces of the next few years and that will probably achieve greater development between the end of the decade and the beginning of the next decade (approximately from 2030 onwards).

In fact, to have smart cities first of all it is necessary to have an adequate and widespread connection infrastructure, as well as highly secure, throughout the urban territory.

At the moment many cities and urban areas lack this infrastructure, however, in the coming years the implementation of 5G will pave the way for new urban services that are not possible today and then the Smart Cities theme it could explode and become very trendy.

We can hazard a guess that at the moment we are in an almost investor phase early adopter, and that in the coming years today’s explorers could benefit greatly from believing in it ahead of the crowd.

Risks in investing in Smart Cities

Investing in equity securities of companies engaged in the development of smart urban centers could be risky if the company goes bankrupt or fails to adequately propose its offer to customers.

The default of some urban areas could create problems for businesses, which would not have to pay the bills for the works carried out.

Investing in an instrument like a Smart Cities ETF, and doing so through those listed on the Milan Stock Exchange that are world-class, will help the investor reduce these risks and keep expenses under control.

On ETFs the risk is typical of a child investment vehicle, this could lead to important price corrections.

In conclusion

Investing in Smart Cities by purchasing the listed securities of companies exposed in the construction of the urban infrastructure of tomorrow opens up new scenarios and growth opportunities for the financial portfolio that should not be overlooked.

Getting ready and experimenting with a first investment package could help test the ground.

