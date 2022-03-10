Investment fund-backed cryptocurrency launched

A new cryptocurrency enters the arena of the competitive digital money market. It doesn’t have a puppy face like the shiba inu nor was it invented as a game in response to a meme, like dogecoin. The unicoin aims to protect investors from the volatility of traditional digital currencies and against inflation, and is endorsed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and other big names in finance and politics.

The unicoin will be backed by an investment fund in startup with great growth potential and will pay dividends to its investors. It has a unicorn as its emblem, in reference to unicorn companies, which reach a value of $1,000 million without going public, the dream of all startups.

“Cryptocurrencies are very volatile, that’s why with the unicoin we are making a next-generation cryptocurrency,” Silvina Moschini, an Argentine visionary and entrepreneur, defender of businesses created by women, and co-founder of the company TransparentBusiness, told el Nuevo Herald. launch the unicoin.

Argentine entrepreneur Silvia Moschini joined big names in finance and business to launch the new cryptocurrency unicoin, which is backed by a global investment fund that bets on startups. Courtesy TransparentBusiness

When remote work was only a modality that would come in the future, Moschini granted China one million TransparentBusiness licenses, to give employees the possibility of working remotely when the pandemic was already hitting them, but had not yet spread to the rest of the world. rest of the world.

That is why when Moschini explains the advantages of the unicoin, it is possible to visualize what it may represent in the future.

“We want fewer billionaires and more millionaires,” says Moschini, indicating that early investors will be able to buy the unicoin for $1,000, which represents a way to democratize investment.

People have been asking for a long time to simplify the process of investing in the startup, Moschini says, referring to companies that bring new ideas and create products that respond to a need.

UniCoin emerges, a new cryptocurrency backed by a startup investment fund, which will deliver dividends to its investors. Courtesy TransparentBusiness

Now investors interested in betting on this type of company can buy the unicoin, which in turn is backed by the investment fund Global Innovation Fund, which includes several startupwhich allows you to follow the golden rule of investment, diversify.

“If the companies are doing well, the unicoin is doing well too,” says Moschini, indicating that investors will be able to collect dividends and over time their profit can grow like those early Uber investors who took out up to $25 million when it was launched. company went public.

Unicoin is backed by major investors

One of the fundamental aspects is that behind the unicoin there are notable names from business and politics, such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, and Rosie Rios, former treasurer of the United States during the Obama administration.

Wozniak, a bitcoin advocate, has always supported innovation and is one of the judges on the reality show. Unicorn Hunterswhich can be seen on various platforms such as Amazon, YouTube, Vimeo and Linkedln.

There is also a name that has been heard a lot since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Alex Konanykhin, the Russian businessman and former banker who was kidnapped by the KBG, and who last week offered a $1 million reward to the officer who arrested Putin, “a war criminal”.

Konanykhin is president and executive producer of Unicorn Hunters, and co-founder with Moschini of TransparentBusiness.

“Unlike other coins, based solely on perceived value, UniCoin is asset-backed and will pay dividends to its holders. These types of features will position unicoin among the top cryptocurrencies in the world,” said Konanykhin, CEO of TransparentBusiness.

“In addition, it is very encouraging to see how our shareholders support our vision: in the first round of $10 million, open exclusively to our investors, we received more than 1,300 purchase requests, ranging from $10,000 to $1 million, before making this announcement public. in an investment round that was oversubscribed in just four days,” explained Konanykhin.

Cryptocurrency supports innovative companies

The unicoin would also finance projects of women and minorities, the least favored in general.

“Only 2 percent of venture capital goes to women entrepreneurs and only 0.4 to Latinas,” says Moschini, who knows how difficult it is to get capital because she managed to do it for her company, SheWorks, which hires female talent. around the world to work remotely.

Moschini points out that TransparentBusiness, Unicorn Hunters and SheWorks create synergy to create more opportunities for investors.

In which companies does Global Innovation Fund invest?

“We look for companies that have growth opportunities, that solve big and urgent problems related to health, technology, climate change, that are aligned with the sustainable development of nations. We want them to be good businesses that at the same time do something so that there is less unemployment and more food options,” says Moschini, explaining that investors also have the satisfaction of contributing to this type of venture.

The unicoin is regulated by the US Securities Commission (SEC), which offers guarantees and protection to those who acquire it. This is in line with the recent move by President Biden, who on March 9 issued an executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

To acquire the unicoin, investors must be accredited, and they can already buy it through https://unicoin.market.

This story was originally published on March 10, 2022 7:00 a.m.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald