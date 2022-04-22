Investment: these are the 7 essential steps to be a millionaire, according to one of the most respected CEOs in the market

Prashant Pitti is one of the co-founders of the Indian unicorn EaseMyTrip. The New Delhi-based company offers white-label hotel reservations, airline tickets and tour services, among others.

A few weeks ago Pitti was a speaker at the TEDxKanke talk . There, the entrepreneur shared the seven secrets to becoming a millionaire.

1 Being one of the first employees in a startup

Pitti mentioned the fact that over 1,500 early employees from 11 startup in India they became millionaires as soon as the company began trading on the Stock Exchange. We can learn many things from early start-ups.

2 Always have a side business

Have a side job (or even several) It is a great step to secure the future. Having a side business not only generates additional income, but also supports your main business financially.

3 Join the “admiration club”

If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room. It is crucial to admire people who are more successful, more focused, and more skilled.. You must always seek to relate to successful people, since you learn many things from them.

4 Make investments

It’s about time we realized that investing in stocks is much more profitable than investing in real estate or gold . But still, it takes a lot of learning and understanding to invest in stocks and minimize risk. Therefore, first you have to familiarize yourself with the market and then, yes, start investing.

5 Manage time and vision

Having a defined objective in time generates more effective and efficient work. Must define quarterly or annual goals, and work to achieve themyes In addition, meeting these intermediate goals allows you to obtain enough motivation to reach the end of the road.

6 Avoid debt

Prashant says that debts are a trap. A high level of debt prevents generating enough savings to reach the ultimate goal of being a millionaire.

7 Have a 2050 vision

You have to work in the present, but with sights set on the future. Imagining what you want for the next few years is the first step to making it a reality.