Investments: a Bitcoin CAP

After a warm summer, the Bitcoin at the beginning of the month he resumed his race arriving in recent days to reach and overtake his own all-time high at € 57,000: beyond the half of the value 100,000 euros which many observers believe will be the value of the cryptocurrency over the medium term.

However, the volatility of Bitcoin is the reason why, according to experts from Coinage, the recommendation is Not invest in this asset percentages over 2-5% of its portfolio.

At Conio they did an exercise: the yield of an investment of 2,000 and 3,000 euros respectively was calculated, divided into payments from 100 euros per month for 20 months, in the first case, e 30 in the last two cases. Basically it was used JAP scheme: the tool used by managers, together with a horizon of long term, to sterilize the investment with respect to the volatility.

What is (and what is it for) the PAC

Bitcoin is defined as the volatile and speculative asset par excellence. The interception of an average price for the period, instead of the market timing (i.e. entering and exiting the market in a spasmodic and unsuccessful search for minimums and maximums to make small and uncertain gains), the probability of obtaining a higher return both for equities and for bitcoin increases.

They have been imagined in detail three investor profiles, each of which has invested 100 euros per month for a variable period between 20 and 30 months, in different time frames, which have held the investment to date: the holder “early adopterWhich he aimed on crypto in 2012, investing for two years; a “followers”, Which entered the 2015 it’s a “New comer” who entered in April 2019 they buy until last month. Let’s see below how it went.

The PAC of the early adopter

Bitcoin saw the light in October 2009, when, however, it was a bargain for few enthusiasts. Whoever discovered it a couple of years later had to have some computer skills to be able to buy it. And he had to understand its great potential in a world that was light years behind the idea behind cryptocurrency. TO May 2012 the value of Bitcoin was around about 2 dollars: it’s easy to see why the pioneers of bitcoin they are all millionaires today. And so are those who for a period of two years have invested 100 euros a month and decided to keep the asset until today. Ten years have passed: the approximately 2,000 euros of the pioneers have now become more than 7 million euros. An increase of 350,000%.

The follower’s PAC

TO July 2015 the average price of bitcoin was around 270 euros and in that area it hovered until September to reach 357 in November and 397 in December. In 2016 the price continued to grow steadily but slowly until it exceeded 900 euros in December, reaching the milestone of one thousand in February 2017. The 2017 is the year of the big boom: month after month the crypto rises dramatically reaching 2,400 euros in July, 4,000 in August up to over 8,500 euros in November and 11,850 at the end of the year (with peaks of even 17 thousand euros).

The simulation carried out by Conio also in this case provides for an investment of 100 euros per month over a 30-month horizon. Assuming that the investor in this case has held Bitcoins to date, the 3,000 euros would today be worth over 300 thousand euros with an increase of 10 thousand percent.

The new comer’s PAC

The late investor entered the market in April 2019, a few months after the rally at the end of 2018. black thursday of march 2020 (beginning of the Covid era) and all the fluctuations of the last few months

The 3,000 euros invested from April 2019 until last month would exceed today 15,000 euros: a fivefold increase in a very short time span, just two and a half years.