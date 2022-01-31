Investments, the current trends between stocks, Bitcoin and Fintech

What will the investment trend to keep an eye on in this 2022? Investors’ decisions are also affected by the new leap forward in the COVID-19 and this is also reflected in the markets and long-term projections.

However, it is worth pointing out some trends that could be useful for the near future. While there is a lot of caution in the investment industry at the moment, knowing the trends for the new year is useful in terms of a return to normal.

If on the one hand i dormant deposits they will continue to be in check due to inflation which shows no signs of decreasing, the trends to keep under control are quite different.

The guide of My business on where to invest is a perfect insight into trends for the foreseeable future.

Among these trends, undoubtedly the cryptocurrencies and in particular i Bitcoin between all. Specifically, Bitcoin closed 2021 with a new historical record and, at the same time, many other cryptocurrencies have shown themselves to be growing. What has changed from the past is above all the approach of investors who now look at crypto with a decidedly different approach. You no longer look at them with suspicion investments in cryptocurrencies which, on the other hand, are considered more and more interesting.

But not just cryptocurrencies. If we take i big investors we note that they have oriented themselves towards very specific and different sectors. This can be of help in catching the trends of the new year.

We can take it as an example Bill Gates who decided to investing in the luxury sectoror the technological world that focuses on everything Fintech And Metaverse, currently in full evolution. However, we have to deal with the strong fluctuations of the energy market which has been talked about a lot in recent months. To this must be added the geopolitical instabilities of the moment, which affect markets and investor decisions.

A context that is certainly not simple the one that is looming on the horizon, but that must be taken into account when choosing how to invest. Trends in Italy also point to real estate market and ai investments in company shares. What is worth remembering is that the diversification of the investment strategy is what to aim for. To diversify investments, as recommended by sector experts, you must have a clear strategy and this also applies to those who decide to invest in stocks, gold, real estate and so on.