Investor explains why Bitcoin could be worth $ 250,000

Mark Yusto, hedge fund manager at Morgan Creek Capital Management, explained to CNBC from bitcoin It could easily reach $ 250,000, why?

According to the American investor, the $ 250,000 equals the monetary value of gold today, of course, without taking into account jewelry and collectibles.

by Mark Eustow Cryptocurrency Digital gold should be considered. He also believes that Bitcoin can handle M2’s total cash for several decades.

The American investor also recognizes these cryptocurrencies It is very volatile, however, be aware that it can diminish once adoption is restored.

According to Yusto, the fluctuations of Cryptocurrency This is due to the four-year cycles, a feature built into the blockchain that greatly affects the price.

What usually happens is the entry of speculators when the price movement begins to occur. We have seen it and the speculative price has risen to an all-time high “.

Finally, Yusto felt that cryptocurrencies can create exponentially more wealth than the internet; As explained in Cointelegraph Web 1.0 and 2.0 have impacted both marketing and commerce, but digital currencies can revolutionize financial markets.