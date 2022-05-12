Investor group buys Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington

A Miami investment group to which the Dominican baseball player Alex Rodríguez belongs, completed this Wednesday the purchase for 375 million dollars of the luxurious and emblematic Trump International Hotel in Washingtonowned by former US president donald trump (2017-2021), which will soon reopen as a Waldorf Astoria.

A group of workers removed tonight the emblematic golden letters of the Trump surname that were on the door of the building, which emulates a medieval castle and is located just a few steps from the White House.

The Trump Organization reported through a statement that the property was purchased by the CGI Merchant Group, which will rename it Waldorf Astoria, a luxurious American hotel chain.

The former president’s hotel company stated that the sale had “a fantastic result for both parties,” although it did not detail the amount of the transaction, which according to The New York Times was 375 million dollars.

“The Trump International Hotel Washington DC has become one of the most iconic hotels in the world,” the Trump Organization said in a statement.

This five-star hotel was inaugurated in September 2016, in the middle of the electoral campaign, a couple of months before Trump won the presidential elections.

The sale of the hotel was announced in November last year, but was pending approval from the General Services Administration (GSA), since the property was the old Post Office, owned by the federal government, which leases it to private.

According to local media, the hotel lost 70 million dollars between 2016 and 2020.

During the Trump presidency, the iconic building became the main stage for the palace intrigues of Washingtonand caught the attention of the businessmen and politicians who stayed there.