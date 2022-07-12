Business

Investors: Bitcoin More Likely to Drop to $10,000

The price of bitcoin is more likely to fall to $10,000, reducing its value by approximately half, than to reach a value of $30,000 again, according to 60% of the 950 investors surveyed by the firm MLIV Pulse, collects a note from Bloomberg .

According to Jared Madfes, a partner at the venture capital firm Tribe Capital, expectations of a further drop in bitcoin reflect “the inherent fear of people in the market.” “It’s very easy to be scared right now, not just in crypto, but in the world in general,” he added.

On the morning of Monday, July 11, the price of the main cryptocurrency was at $20,600, which represents a drop of 1.14% compared to the previous day.

Additionally, the Bloomberg note indicates that around 28% of respondents expressed high confidence that cryptocurrencies are the future, as opposed to 20% who said they have no value.

Along these lines, most participants were in favor of governments intensifying cryptocurrency regulations, since the measure could improve investor confidence.

On the other hand, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were seen by most respondents as just art projects or status symbols, with only 9% seeing them as an investment opportunity.

