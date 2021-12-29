“Investors informed that the shares of Popolare di Bari were illiquid ‘: the revelation of Consob

Investors were informed that Banca Popolare di Bari shares were “highly illiquid”. Consob official Massimo D’Agostino, heard today as a witness in the trial on the old management of the credit institution, held today in Fiera del Levante, explained it in the courtroom, as reported by the Ansa Agency.

D’Agostino explained that it was made clear on the second cover page of the 2014 and 2015 prospectuses that the shares were not traded on any regulated market and therefore “with the risk of never being able to resell them”.

Marco Jacobini and his son Gianluca, respectively former president and former co-general manager, are accused in the trial, accused of false accounting, false prospectus and obstacle to supervision.

The price of the shares of the Bari bank, “is a self-determination of the bank, which sings it and plays it – said d’Agostino -. Nothing illegal, but we asked the bank to make this concept explicit in the prospectuses between risk factors, as a gesture of extreme transparency towards the investor “.

The subject of the official’s hearing was the Consob investigation process on the two capital increases in 2014 and 2015. “The reason for the capital increase, with the offer to sell the shares discounted by 6% with respect to their value of 9.53 euros – explained D’Agostino -, was linked to the rescue of Banca Tercas. The first capital increase in 2014 of 500 million euros had closed successfully, while that of 50 million in 2015, for a combination diabolical of crazy events, due to the investigation of the European Commission which hypothesized the Tercas operation as illicit state aid, became a nightmare “. At that stage, prompted by Consob, Marco Jacobini continued to “reiterate that there were no losses on the horizon”.