investors seem risk-prone

February started well for cryptocurrencies in general. Yesterday the “plus” sign was the detail that distinguished almost all of them, except for a few. Positive moment also for Bitcoin which remains in side trading between $ 35,000 and $ 40,000. A situation that could be the direct consequence, according to many analysts, also of the investors increasingly risk-prone.

Bitcoin: New investors have entered the world of cryptocurrencies

Currently Bitcoin is trading at just over $ 38,000 (at the time of writing) which, like Ethereum still positive, bringing it to + 0.32% in the last 3 hours. In the last 24, however, the increase was around 1% for BTC and over 4% for ETH.

In the last period we have witnessed the entry of new investors in the world of cryptocurrencies. According to Danny Chong, co-founder of Trachess, an asset tracker based on Binance Smart Chain, the reason could be one. Basically, the price drop from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, in recent weeks, has enticed retail and institutional investors to buy crypto.

Compared to the traditional financial market, Chong said, the cryptocurrency market is significantly smaller in market capitalizations, allowing for modest changes to create a more noticeable impact. With rapid support at current levels and increased liquidity from new and current users, a market rebound can occur relatively quickly when market sentiments turn positive.

Furthermore, according to data from the main Asian markets, there is a decline in activity from investors. The same drop also applies to bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exchanges. This means that not only many traders have temporarily stopped for the celebrations of the Chinese and Lunar New Year, but that in China are still active in crypto trading. In other words, the Chinese crypto community still has something to say about Bitcoin and crypto. So she didn’t go out as some believed after the recent Beijing ban.