invests in hair care



Sacrifices, disappointments and successes: Jennifer Aniston’s story of resilience

Not only a successful actress and a woman engaged in the battles of all of us, but also an excellent entrepreneur. Jennifer Aniston she used her social networks to announce to the world that she was working on her new beauty line, which she wanted to call LolaVie. The line of creams and lotions for the body, which is joined by that for the hair care with a long series of scented and aromatic candles, it has been on the market since 8 September 2021.

Aniston has thus decided to follow the long trail of success of the world of beauty, which is taking place precisely in 2021 and by the major stars of entertainment, cinema, music and television. Moreover, she is not new to this type of experience as she has already successfully launched collagen supplements Vital Protein. This success prompted her to undertake one new challenge, this time dedicating himself to a broader project in which he also included hair products.

Not much is known about the composition of the line, as the post published by the actress on her Instagram it was much more than lapidary. Certainly there will be hair lotions and creams for the hair skin, but the details have not been disclosed, as well as the composition of the line but it is safe to bet that it will focus a lot on bio.

The choice of Jennifer Aniston is not, however, solely entrepreneurial, if we consider the importance that hair has for us women. It is an important point of our femininity and, the one shown by her, has always been an example to follow in terms of fashions and trends.

The name LolaVie it also sounds familiar to the many fans of the actress, if you think of the fragrance launched in 2010 and which took precisely this name. Like her, Jennifer Lopez has already done, confirming herself as a point of reference for the many women who have always followed her.

Beauty products are also a huge source of income, as singer Rihanna teaches Fenty it has been incredibly successful. The name associated with the various lines is certainly an extra boost for the purchase and it is also for this reason that many have decided to embark on this new venture.