invests millions of dollars in convenience stores and gas stations

A few days after Amouranth’s announcement on his plans for the future, the chat streamer ASMR surprises its fans by explaining on social networks that he has just invested not less than 2.5 million dollars in a 7-Eleven, a convenience store with a petrol station attached.

For the cosplayer, model and social media personality, this is the second investment made in the sector: at the beginning of November, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa reported that she had written a check from 4 million dollars to acquire control of a gas station with convenience store, using the large sums of money obtained from his performances on Twitch and other social platforms.

In providing all the necessary updates to the community that now boasts millions of fans, Amouranth points out that “I did it again, this time I bought a 7-Eleven! The price of the gas station is around ten million dollars, but according to union agreements I only own a quarter. The station is in an ideal location, close to the junction for the main highway and close to the metropolitan area of ​​the city center “.

For the moment, the social star prefers to keep the strictest confidentiality on the exact location of the 7-Eleven he just bought. Meanwhile, the discussion related to the latest brilliant fashion launched by Amouranth on Twitch continues on social networks.