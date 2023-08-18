Is it possible for sociology to rename Generation X to the Invisible Generation?

Invisible generation is a term used to describe a group of people who are not recognized or valued accordingly, despite their importance and contribution to society.

This generation is made up of individuals who do not belong to traditional demographic groups and therefore do not get the attention they deserve.

The invisible generation includes diverse groups of people, such as the elderly, immigrants, people with disabilities, and the long-term unemployed. These people often face challenges and difficulties that keep them on the margins of society and prevent them from participating fully in it.

The invisible generation is a group of people who do not get the recognition or attention they deserve in society. To ensure that all individuals are valued and respected equally, it is important to be aware of their existence and function.

On this occasion, we are going to talk to people born between 1965 and 1980. It stands between two outstanding generations. Like Baby Boomers and Millennials. Baby boomers have been known as a powerful and active generation in the past century, while millennials are renowned for their influence on technology and social media. This is a generation that is lost and underrepresented. However, this is a generation that is ahead economically, they are cultural consumers, they have work ethic and they have no problem when it comes to studies. Something that other generations do not have.

For example, invisible in advertising. Just look at one batch. If there’s a cream ad for someone over 50, the model is a 35. Not only because inwardly it is an impossible desire, but an illusion. And it also happens that the reflection of the mirror itself can be too heavy to assimilate.

However, despite their invisibility, today it is the group that has the power to make purchasing decisions. If we add all the people between the ages of 45 and 65 in the world today, it would be the third largest GDP after China and the United States.

Their absence is conspicuous in the discussions of the top advertising and marketing strategists.

In election strategies…cri-cri. Super heroes and super villains are either young or old. (Adam West’s Batman with unknown roundness) could be at least 45 years old, replaced by a handsome Robert Pattinson (vampire in all his versions).

When looking for a job, going in with a CV that’s over 45 years old is like getting a P (loser) tattooed on your forehead. Even if someone were to submit their CV on online search pages, we suspect an algorithm automatically rejects them.

Everything undoubtedly confirms that generation x was already there… welcome to the invisible generation.

As Tomás Balmaceda and Miriam de Paoli reflect in their book Generación Invisible, like the longevity revolution, we will see, it is born of facts and concrete data, but it is only understood in depth at the interconnection with other realities changing around us. May go. That’s why it becomes imperative to reorganize and rethink your ideas about aging. Or sacrifice yourself to live without anyone noticing us.

This cancellation that occurs in a strange way in the worlds of entertainment, marketing and the labor market forces the notable exponents of this generation to wage a fierce battle against the progress of the times. There are so many examples like Madonna, Sylvester Stallone, Meg Ryan, Mickey Rourke, Nicole Kidman and the list goes on and on. They all do this and try their best not to stop being seen. And they did!

In short, Generation X is considered the invisible generation because of its intermediate position between the two dominant generations, with less media attention, less involvement in politics and leadership, and less marketing focus on them.

So I leave you till next week when I have to make an appointment with the surgeon…