INVISIBLE smart decoder for € 25

The smart invisible decoder for the new digital DVB T2 you can find it at a great discount on Amazon for the early start of Black Friday 2021. A compact product, packed with features, also compatible with older TVs and easy to set up. Quickly complete your order for a great price.

New digital DVB T2: excellent DVB T2 decoder at a great discount

A device that disappears behind the television and this is precisely its main strength. If the TV is hung on the wall, for example, you will not have to add shelves or other tricks to place the device. You simply connect it to the monitor, power supply and antenna and start setting it up.

Do not miss the maximum support for the code HEVC Main 10 (H.265), which is essential to continue watching your favorite channels correctly even after the switch is complete. It supports HDMI output, but also SCART, and does not lack a practical one remote control.

The smart heart of this device offers you two types of functionality. The first allows you to play photos, videos and music on board one external memory, which you connect using the USB port. The second you can use it instead by inserting a WiFi antenna in the appropriate housing (not included in the package): you can use some Internet services such as watching videos on YouTube.

In short, a product – this smart invisible decoder – which couldn’t be more complete. Don’t miss the chance to get a real deal. Quickly complete your order on Amazon to get it for just around € 25, thanks to the absurd discounts of Black Friday 2021. Be fast: stocks are running out quickly.

