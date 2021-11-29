‘Invitation to travel’, the tribute for Franco Battiato becomes a record

On 21 September, on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of the release of The master’s voice, many great names in Italian music took to the stage of the Verona Arena to celebrate Franco Battiato. A special concert – we told about it here – which will now become an album out on December 3rd.

The album has the same title as the event, Travel invitation, and will be released in a double special version, double CD and box with 4 vinyls. In the lineup there are all the performances of the evening, from Morgan to Branduardi, from Gianni Morandi to Maahmood, plus Carmen Consoli, Emma, ​​Subsonica, Bluvertigo, Vinicio Capossela, Jovanotti, Vasco Brondi and Alice. Together with them the musicians who accompanied Battiato on his last tour: Angelo Privitera on keyboards and programming, Osvaldo Di Dio and Antonello D’Urso on guitars, Andrea Torresani on bass, Giordano Colombo on drums.

The album will be presented on December 2nd at the Anteo Palazzo del Cinema in Milan, where Francesco Cattini, Pino “Pinaxa” Pischetola, Carlo Guaitoli, Stefano Senardi, Eugenio Finardi, Giovanni Caccamo and Saturnino will meet the public. During the presentation some images of the concert will also be shown in preview. Here is the album cover and tracklist:

CD 1

1. SONIA BERGAMASCO AND CRISTINA BAGGIO – Travel invitation

2. ARISA – Come away death

3. MORGAN – Like a camel in a gutter

4. ANGELO BRANDUARDI – The king of the world

5. GIANNI MORANDI – What will remain of me (Mesopotamia)

6. MAX GAZZE ‘- Another life

7. CARMEN CONSOLI – The whole universe obeys love

8. MAHMOOD – No time no space

9. CRISTINA SCABBIA AND DAVIDE FERRARIO – Strange days

10. CARLO GUAITOLI – Indian moon

11. EMMA – The animal

12. PAOLA TURCI – Poor country

13. FIORELLA MANNOIA – The season of love

14. GIANNI MAROCCOLO, ANDREA CHIMENTI, ANTONIO AIAZZI, BEPPE BROTTO – Air of revolution / From East to West

15. SUBSONICA – Up patriots to arms

16. BLUVERTIGO – Shock in my town

17. VINICIO CAPOSSELA – Tower

18. EXTRALISCIO – I want to see you dance

CD 2

1. ALICE – Who am I?

2. JURI CAMISASCA – Waits for Domine (original title The existence of God)

3. JURI CAMISASCA AND NABIL BEY – The shadow of the light

4. EUGENIO FINARDI AND CRISTINA BAGGIO – The ocean of silence

5. SIMONE CRISTICCHI – Praise to the untouched

6. ALICE – The cure

7. BAUSTELLE – Tozeur trains

8. JOVANOTTI – The era of the white boar

9. LUCA MADONIA – Summer on a solitary beach

10. GIOVANNI CACCAMO – Birds

11. MORGAN AND FABIO CINTI – Signs of life

12. COLAPESCE DIMARTINO – White flag / Sentimiento nuevo

13. CARMEN CONSOLI, COLAPESCE DIMARTINO, GIOVANNI CACCAMO, LUCA MADONIA, MARIO INCUDINE- Permanent center of gravity

14. GIANNA NANNINI – Cuccurucucù

15. VASCO BRONDI – Magic shop

16. ENZO AVITABILE AND MARIO INCUDINE – Stranizza d’amuri

17. DIODATE – And I come to look for you