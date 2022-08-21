Entertainment

invited to the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, she will not be present

After a surprise union in Las Vegas and a family honeymoon in Paris, it was this weekend that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to celebrate their love again, surrounded by their families and friends. For the occasion, the couple organized a ceremony and a large barbecue in the property of Ben Affleck located in Riceboro, Georgia. During this ceremony, which promises to be particularly moving, life coach and podcast host Jay Shetty will officiate. The 34-year-old Briton has been close friends with the couple for several years.

Jennifer Garner absent

According to several American media, Jennifer Garner, the first wife of Ben Affleck, would be on the long list of guests for this weekend placed under the sign of love and marriage. But the latter would have declined the invitation because she would already have a long-standing commitment that day. The three children born of her union with Ben Affleck – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10 – will be present at the wedding, which Jennifer “fully supports”. Indeed, the actress only wants the happiness of her children and wants them to feel free to be happy with Jennifer Lopez and to be able to talk about it as they please.

