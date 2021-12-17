invoice within the year and completion of the works in 2022, the MEF line prevails

Facade bonus, you can pay the invoice within the year but proceed with the end of the works in 2022, while benefiting from the 90 percent deduction?

The answer came last October directly from MEF, Ministry of Economy and Finance: no veto.

But with the response to the call of 7 December 2021, the Campania Regional Directorate of the Revenue Agency has changed the cards on the table: the benefit, to the extent provided for by the 2020 Budget Law, is applicable only to expenses incurred up to 2021 relating to completed interventions and for which thecertification of congruity.

After about 10 days the rectification: the MEF line applies.

Much ado about nothing, one would say by quoting Shakespeare, because there has been a lot of noise and has also had an important echo.

In this last period of the year, many taxpayers are rushing to benefit from home bonus under current conditions: in particular the bonus facades, according to the provisions of the Budget Bill, it will pass 90 to 60 percent.

And any doubts at this moment risk slowing down and compromising access to the facilities, made even more complex since mid-November by news of the Anti-Fraud Decree.

With the response to the interrogation number 914-1549 / 2021 of 16 December, the Campania Regional Directorate of the Revenue Agency confirmed that it is possible pay the invoice on the expenses incurred within the year and, despite not having completed the work, benefit from the 90 percent face bonus.

The clarifications were provided to a Condominium that contacted theFinancial administration to verify the possibility of accessing the most favorable deduction on the entire intervention e not only on the part completed by 31 December.

In the text, reference is made to answer no. 46 of 22 October 2018 which establishes that, for the purposes of determining the right to use the tax benefit, it is not necessary to consider neither the start date nor the end date of the works, but only that of expenditure by bank transfer.

Since the Budget Law has provided also throughout 2021 the 90 percent face bonus, it is necessary that the expenses are incurred in this period of time and that the interventions have at least started: end of work it does not necessarily have to take place before 1 January 2022, when the new formula of the facility will come into force.

With the discount on the invoice, therefore, taxpayers must have paid all the remaining 10 percent of the expenditure.

Facade bonus: invoice by the year and end of work in 2022, the sworn statement does not change the rules

The same indications had already arrived since Ministry of Economy and Finance, represented by Undersecretary Federico Freni, during the questions for immediate response which were held on 20 October 2021 in the Finance Committee.

But it was necessary to reiterate this possibility for taxpayers, since the Campania Directorate General of the Revenue Agency had stated a different rule in response to question no. 914-1430 / 2021 of 7 December: 90 per cent bonus paid only for the invoice paid by 2021 and relating to completed interventions for which thecertification of congruity.

Between October 20, date of the clarifications of the MEF, and the December 7, date on which Dre Campania took an opposite position, is inserted the Anti-fraud decree who had a strong impact on the Superbonus mechanism, but also of others home bonus, to which theobligation to certify the adequacy of expenses in case of credit transfer and invoice discount.

On the basis of this novelty, in the first instance, the regional financial administration had followed a opposite line to that drawn by the MEF and then retrace his steps after about 10 days.

Result? In an atmosphere of continuous novelties, of fulfilments that multiply, of upcoming deadlines a series of doubts on the possibilities and needs linked to the current formula of bonus facades.

Yet it was enough to stick to circular number 16 of 29 November 2021: