Invox Medical expands its presence in Latin America

Invox Medical, voice recognition software for dictation and transcription of medical reports, has strengthened its presence in the Latin American region with its own team led by andrea carbellinew business manager for Spain. Carabelli has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare IT sector. In addition, he has formed a large part of his career in the companies Carestream Y Philips Healthcare.

Likewise, the company has been present in most Spanish-speaking countries for several years thanks to the collaboration with local partners. In this sense, it is committed to continuing to grow with new additions that will allow it to offer a more comprehensive support to the medical centers, clinics, laboratories and professionals with whom they already work, as well as expanding their presence.

Invox Medical speech recognition software is available in Spanish and Portuguese for 20 different specialties

Carabelli’s team is currently developing a new working model customer-centric with its network of collaborators. They seek to contribute greater technical knowledge that will serve to improve customer relationship and to comprehensively meet your needs. Within the framework of this project, the company is developing a platform that will centralize all the information. It is a tool that will facilitate communication with business partners in Latin America.

We have opted to increase penetration in these markets, speed up business development and position ourselves as benchmarks in voice recognition for healthcare. To achieve this, we needed a suitable team of people led by a professional with knowledge of the sector and experience in the Latin American region such as Andrea Carabelli. In continuous coordination with her, we will provide this team with resources to be able to provide a quality service to our clients, reorganize the set of stakeholders with whom we work and define new processes that allow us to face the scaling of the company»it states Peter Vivancosfounding partner and director of Innovation Strategy at Invox Medical.

The software has registered a percentage of success in the dictation of 99%

Time saving

It is estimated that about 46% of the time worked by medical practitioners is dedicated to completing the clinical documentation of patients, especially since the implementation of the Electronic Medical Record in Spain. This system forces health workers to prepare this information with a specific format and depth. As indicated by the organization’s spokesman, «solutions like this, based on technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, applied to natural language processing, reduce up to 35% the time that a doctor can take time to write a report compared to typing it, since dictating is up to three times faster than writing».

At the moment, this software is available in Spanish and Portuguese for 20 different specialtiesand has registered a percentage of success in the dictation higher than 95%. All thanks to the analysis work that the company has carried out with tens of thousands of anonymized medical reports that have helped the system to recognize the scientific terminology of each branch and the expressions commonly used. “The countries in which Invox Medical operates have specific needs, different and require tailored attention. I hope to contribute to the growth of the company with my experience and knowledge in the Spanish-speaking countries in which I have been working for more than 20 years. The challenge is exciting and a magnificent opportunity to help professionals in the sector to carry out their work optimizing your timeeither”Carabelli concludes.

