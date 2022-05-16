Inward tips, the hair trend of the 80s rescued by Jessica Alba

Photo credit: Lionel Hahn

The Comedian Ellen DeGeneres Show, the ellen show, continues to welcome familiar faces. In this space you can discover the most relaxed and close facet of the celebrities of the moment, but it should not be overlooked that it is also a platform from which they enhance their image.

One of the latest stars to go through the format has been Jessica Alba, who explained to the presenter, among other things, how her commented dance on Tiktok with Zac Efron was conceived. The look chosen by the actress for this appointment was impeccable following with her clinical eye to put what favors her the most. On this occasion, orOne of the details that attracted the most attention was the way in which he combed his cut Bob.

The interpreter was one of the earliest to discover the advantages of the cut of the season and we have seen how take advantage of it by wearing it both smooth, wavy and in different lengths that move between the jaw and the clavicle (the so-called long bob). Now, through this television appearance, the actress proposes a new twist for the cut Boba way of wearing it that actually brings back memories of the past.

The most observant will have noticed that for his date with Ellen DeGeneres, Jessica opted to comb her Bob with the tips inwards, a detail that since the eighties has not had a prominent place among trends. The actress structures her hair with the parting in the middle of it and rounds the ends of it, instead of leaving them straight. This is a simple detail that, however, completely modifies the image of the cut, giving it a more sophisticated and classic look. Ellen’s guest also reinforces this style, adding large gold hoops in her ears and several chains around her neck in the same tone, all of them quite baroque accessories.

This hairstyle is not the first trend to return from the past this season, the nineties, with the zig-zag parting as the standard bearer, and the sixties, with colored shadows, are some of the favorite times to pay homage currently. Now, the eighties also join this list and, after the rise to Olympus of the rouge as a makeup product top of the season, hairstyles arrive. This finish with inward tips had already been advanced on the catwalk by several firms, both in courts Bob as in long hair.

Photo credit: Imaxtree

Both Louis Vuitton and Genny proposed inward tips for long hair Bob Very short. Just as Jessica Alba wore it, in her parades they were seen bobs hairstyles with the parting in the middle. But while the French firm opts for smooth finishes, like the actress’s, for its proposals this fall, the Italian prefers hair with more texture for the summer of 2022.

At the fall 2022 parade of Chanel we were able to observe an ode to the hairstyles of past decadesamong which there was no lack of highly elaborated hair with the tips combed inwards, in this case, the hair look It is also launched for long hair.