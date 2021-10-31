Inzaghi: “All good, now in the Champions League to play an Inter match” | News

“It was not a simple race, theUdinese it’s a physical team that has worried everyone a bit. The guys were very good, we didn’t risk anything, we deservedly won with everyone’s help. We must continue like this, after two victories in a row without conceding a goal. ” Simone Inzaghi comments on Inter’s 2-0 at theUdinese. “If I was thinking of taking off Correa? Absolutely not, in the first half he did what I asked him, I know him, he is a great asset with the other three forwards. I’ll have to be good at choosing them. We are the best attack but we must also become one of the best defenses. “ Loading... Advertisements

“Lazio and Juve? Sometimes the matches are also the result of episodes, against Juve it was not easy and in the 90th minute there was that penalty. With Atalanta we missed a penalty one minute from the end but we do not look back but forward – continued Inzaghi – This was an important victory to follow up on Empoli. Wednesday is a fundamental match for our future in the Champions League: we need to recover physical and mental energy. Derby and Naples? They are two very important matches but first there is the Champions League match as important or perhaps more important than the other two. We have two teams up front so far flawless. For us it is an extra stimulus. From a logistical point of view, the Champions League away game is not easy. They beat Real and Shakhtar and at San Siro it created difficulties for us. We were good at beating them and now we’re going to the Sheriff for an Inter match. “And in conclusion:” I’m lucky enough to have a strong club behind me. The renewal of Lautaro it is very important. Now we wait for those of Barella and Brozovic. We are all united and we are going in the same direction “.

