Inzaghi: ‘Barella Bandiera, Lautaro the leader, Calhanoglu perfect for my football. Dzeko? Inter already wanted him … ‘| First page

The Inter coach Simone Inzaghi he enjoyed “recognizing” his players through the photos, in the video shot at Official House:

STRETCHER – “A great player but also great qualities as a boy, this is demonstrated by the contract renewal. He will become an Inter flag because he feels the Inter shirt on. He has a great availability towards everyone, towards us of the staff. I am very happy to train him ”.

MARCO’S – “I call him Dimash as many of his comrades call him. I was interested in knowing him, it was a great discovery and revelation. He is a very technical and intelligent player, he understands the game and the position in the best way. It is functional and in my opinion it will do very well “.

DUMFRIES – “His luck is to have De Vrij in the team who, in my opinion, helped him in hiring, then we in the staff try to make him grow day after day. He must continue like this knowing that we have another great player in that role like Darmian who has had an amazing first part of the season ”.

PERISIC – “I met him all these years and he impressed me for the great player he was, then I coached him and it was a pleasant discovery. A player who made a surprising first round. It is always present. What struck me most was the willingness given to me by a great champion who won a lot “.

LAUTARO – “He is a complete player, he feels the responsibilities. He knows he is one of the leaders of this Inter. He had a very important first round, eleven goals. He always gives everything on the pitch, he gets angry if he is removed first or if he is not used from the beginning. In the field for me he is Toro or Lauti, at the beginning I called him Lauto. Then I realized that Lauti was better ”.

DZEKO – “When the Lukaku affair happened, the first name I gave to the director after 5 ‘was Edin. They replied that with them I was breaking down an open door. He is a player I already knew well from having faced him in the derbies in Rome: he has always been one of the strongest in our league “.

CALHANOGLU – “He is the player who, when what happened with Eriksen happened, after a couple of days with Ausilio and Marotta we immediately thought of him. I remember that I was on vacation for three days in Ponza with some friends, wife and children. It was more the time I was on the phone with Hakan than with my family, but at that moment he was the ideal player for my way of seeing football and to replace Eriksen in our Inter and in my head. Combine quantity and quality, it is normal that he too needed insertions but the strength of this Inter is the group: he found a dressing room that welcomed him in the best possible way “.