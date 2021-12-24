Inzaghi beats Juric on the counterattack. Could Sanabria and Warming play together?

The confrontation between the grenade coach and the Nerazzurri after last night’s match at San Siro

Turin once again lacked the cent to make the euro. Ivan’s team at San Siro Juric he played with great personality but, as has happened many other times, he lost 1 to 0 and closed the test against a big player of the tournament without goals to his credit. The grenades tried to play without fear on the pitch of the team in the best form in the league. Emblematic in this sense was an action on the score of 0 to 0, in which two central defenders of Turin (Bremer and Buongiorno) found themselves inside the Nerazzurri penalty area. The fact is not trivial and denotes a certain mentality that has now consolidated in Turin. The team always tries to be proactive and with courage can allow itself in a simple maneuvered action (and not on a free kick) to release two thirds of its defense at the same time, taking all the risks involved. And punctually the goal that decided the game came on the counterattack.

IDEAS – In the post-match, Juric highlighted a very interesting tactical concept: Turin struggles more against teams that have a 3-5-2 draw. Simone’s Inter Inzaghi is one of these and in fact the grenades have struggled to find numerical superiority. “Fast game development is missing, maybe you need to look for someone who can do it” Juric took over. From a tactical point of view, the race was well studied by Juric who tried to inhibit the Brozovic source of play through Pobega’s athleticism, trying instead to block Calhanoglu’s initiatives in the bud with the pressure of Lukic. The grenade defenders who were almost always ready, although they had to face several times one-on-one with players of the caliber of Dzeko and Martinez, have also read well the movements of the Nerazzurri forwards. And then the high aggression with which Torino forced the leaders to lower the center of gravity during the second half gave the idea of ​​how the grenades know how to stay on the pitch and how they already know very well the tasks they have to perform. All this, however, was not followed by the final leg and Handanovic was able to finish the game without conceded goals.

REPLACEMENTS – Juric with the entry of Warming, deployed as the first striker in place of Sanabria, surprised the young Dane and all the grenade fans. The impact of the Dane was significant, had the right verve and bothered the unscratchable Inter defenders. In hindsight, it would have been curious to see him together with Sanabria in a two-pointed Toro to recover the goal from the disadvantage and increase the attacking weight, but obviously Juric did not feel like changing the tactical system. The entry of Warming, however, certifies yet another rejection of Zaza. Juric then also replaced Pobega to insert Mandragora, a player of important technical quality who in the end could have given something more in terms of the fluidity of the game, as well as Rodriguez, who entered in place of Buongiorno. Finally, in the last quarter of an hour, Juric has tried everything by inserting Ansaldi and Praet, both for different reasons not at their best. But in this sense it was humble and no frills Inzaghi who reacted: outside Dumfries and inside the former D’Ambrosio, outside Vidal and inside Sensi, then also Dimarco for Perisic. In the final minutes, Torino forced Inter to cover themselves and this can be interpreted as a good sign.

