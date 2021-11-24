Inzaghi changes only in attack

From Perisic and Dzeko to Pedrinho, the probable formations of the Inter-Shakhtar match valid for the fifth day of the Champions League group stage

Match ball forInter tonight at the ‘Meazza’. In case of victory against the Shakhtar and the lack of success of the Sheriff against Real Madrid, Handanovic and companions would win the pass for the second round of Champions. A milestone that has been missing for ten long years and that would inject twenty million euros into the club’s coffers. Part of this money could be used in the transfer market of January, to ‘give’ to Inzaghi an important reinforcement. Maybe Nandez from Cagliari …

The Inter coach seems willing to confirm the same eleven mandate on Sunday against the Naples. The Edin exception Dzeko, in place of Correa. Stretcher it is not at its best, but it is unlikely – given the importance of the match – that it will be started from the bench. Some doubts only in defense on Sticks, also bruised: Inzaghi might prefer Dimarco to him. Ukrainian shore, De Zerbi will also have to do without Alan Patrick: Fernando will be the only striker, behind the trio composed by Tete, Pedrinho and Solomon.

LIKELY INTER-SHAKHTAR FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko. Coach: Inzaghi

SHAKHTAR (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Dodo, Marlon, Matviyenko, Vitao; Stepanenko, Maycon; Tete, Pedrinho, Solomon; Fernando. Coach: De Zerbi

REFEREE: Hategan (Romania)

