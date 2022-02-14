Inzaghi chooses Vidal and recovers Bastoni, Sanchez undermines Lautaro

The Nerazzurri coach must solve a training dilemma by department to face Klopp’s Reds at San Siro

Not even the time to understand how to archive the draw in Naples which temporarily cost the top of the standings.Inter it’s already time for another big match. At San Siro in Champions comes the Klopp’s Liverpoolone of the strongest teams in Europe and the training headaches for Simone Inzaghi they are not missing. The first, indispensable, concerns the replacement of the suspended Barella. Then there is the return of the injured Bastoni and Dzeko’s attacking partner to evaluate.

As the level rises, and against the Reds there are very high points, the smallest details make the difference. Having to give up on a certainty in the middle of the field like Stretcher will force Inzaghi to study new solutions to maintain the danger and balance that are usually guaranteed by the blue.

The spotlight is pointed at Arturo Vidal, despite the recovery of Vecino it would guarantee something more in terms of coverage. The feeling is that Inter want to play it openly in front of their audience and the presence of Vidal from the first minute would give a clear signal to everyone, including Klopp.

The real dilemma, however, concerns the defense. Bastoni is doing better and the medical staff are optimistic on the recovery of the Nerazzurri defender, but against the Liverpool trident – very fast and technical – a player not 100% recovered could become a difficult handicap to bear. In any case, Inzaghi is evaluating the alternative and the second round, as in the league, is between D’Ambrosio and Dimarco.

Finally the attack. The only fixed point is Dzeko for his role as center-forward center of the game and his attacking direction, while Sanchez is undermining the ownership of Lautaro Martinez.