Inzaghi clings to his certainties

Championship, Coppa Italia, Champions: the first step of a very hard and decisive February derby

Break closed, Covid passed. Now we start again. Championship, Italian Cup, Champions: Milan, Rome, Naples, Liverpool. Not bad this February, in short. The only ones absent, but on the way to recovery, were Correa and the newly acquired Gosens. The rest of the troop is all available, including the South Americans who have returned from overseas: first Vecino, then Lautaro, lastly Sanchez. For Simone Inzaghi the first step is now tomorrow afternoon’s derby (played at 6 pm): winning would mean extending, so much so as to make the term escape more than usable (also considering the match to be recovered against Bologna), this explains the reason for an eve that has never been felt. Everything seems to have already been decided, speaking of training: Lautaro in attack with Dzeko (Sanchez has only one training session with his teammates, the one today), the three essentials in midfield – Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu – with Dumfries and Perisic on the outside, highly titled in defense – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – in front of Handanovic. This is, from here we start again. The long sprint can finally begin.

THE CONFERENCE OF SIMONE INZAGHI ON THE EVE OF THE DERBY

Good morning coach, we’re back on the pitch with the derby: what match can we expect tomorrow against Milan also given the upcoming tough matches?

“It will be an intense and very stimulating period, facing so many prestigious opponents in a row. The derby is very heartfelt and we are aware of it, focused and I know that the boys will face the game with a free mind and aware of their strength.”

Do you think that by winning you could expel Milan from the title race?

“I think not, we saw what happened in the first leg when we were at -7. We made up all the gap. We know what the derby is for the fans, but there are fifteen games and 45 points to play. to see”.

What proof of strength must Inter give to the championship?

“We started a journey all together with the awareness that there would be unknowns, we worked to do the best, we must not let our guard down and be responsible from now to the end”.

After January, can you tell us if you are happy with the market made by the company? Last year in January there were no players of this level …

“We have excellent managers and a great president who is with us at the moment, even physically. We have included two players who can help us. It will take Robin some more time, but he is an excellent sign. I trained, there was this possibility combined with Sensi’s desire to play continuously and therefore I’m happy “.

Thinking about the first leg derby, who will take the penalties in case?

“We have a list that you know, we will see later if it happens. Lautaro is the main penalty taker, but there are also Calhanoglu and Perisic”.

It is said that this time, unlike the first leg, you are the favorites. Agree?

“The favorites in the derby, having faced so many, are never there. Even more so in this derby with two very strong and organized teams. Motivations and episodes will make the difference, we will have to address them in the right way”.

After the winter transfer market, do you feel like saying who is the real contender for the Scudetto?

“I think the current ranking is very true. I consider Milan, Atalanta, Napoli and Juventus very dangerous opponents for the Scudatto fight, which was my favorite in the summer and in the last two months is making a great journey and in addition has made a great market. . There are still many points available. Everything is open “.

Compared to the first leg, do you find a stronger and more aware Milan?

“After that match they had a slight decline also thanks to the injuries. I know Pioli, I know how prepared he is, from Empoli onwards they played excellent matches. It is true that like us they had difficulties in playing for the San Siro field but it has been re-ballasted and tomorrow they tell me it will be in excellent condition “.

Now that you are the Inter coach, can you tell us if there is a Milan derby in your heart?

“There are so many, even if when we were children with my brother Filippo and my dad we went to see Piacenza, of which we were very fans. I remember very well the ones against Cremonese, but those in Milan bring to my memory Rummenigge, Altobelli, Beccalossi . We looked at them with admiration. Well, we looked at Altobelli with great admiration. “

How are the South Americans? In what conditions did you find Lautaro and Sanchez? Have you already chosen the formation?

“I saw Lautaro well, he worked with Caicedo without forcing but everything is fine. Sanchez reassured me that he is in the best possible way and I will see him today. Gosens and Correa are missing who are calm after two weeks and hopes to accelerate the his return to the field. For us it is very important “.

Its turnover has always been reasoned: will we see the same rotations also in this cycle that is about to start?

“The last block was done with very intense matches against Lazio, Atalanta and Juve with extra time. It is difficult to predict now, we will see from time to time depending on the energy spent.”