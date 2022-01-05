Inzaghi: “Covid situation is not good for you. Brozovic will renew. Market? Let’s wait for Zhang “

The words of the Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the Dall’Ara match

After the stop for the end of year holidays, from tomorrow in Bologna at 12.30, except for interventions by the local ASL, the championship of the‘Inter. Match characterized by numerous absences among the hosts, after the latest updates on the positivity, while the Nerazzurri will miss Edin Dzeko (positive buffer) and Hakan Calhanoglu (suspended). There is therefore no shortage of topics to deal with Simone Inzaghi, protagonist of the pre-match press conference. Following his statements.

What do you expect from this match?

“A complicated match. Bologna won 3-0 in Sassuolo on a field that is anything but simple. We know the value of the opponent and the coach. We will have to play an important match.”

How did you find the team? How worried are you about the emergency on the eve of such a delicate month and a half for Inter?

“I think it is an atmosphere of uncertainty that is not good for football because it is difficult to prepare for matches but we know that tomorrow we will go to Bologna. We have three positives, Bologna has eight. There are the authorities who decide, both Mihajlovic and I know that until the kick-off you have to be ready for changes of men and strategy. In two years it has happened often, it is not good for football but it involves all the teams and as we have been told for the Super Cup the authorities decide. in time, no problem “.

What evaluations are you making to replace the absentees?

“I have an idea, but I carry it with me. We have the three positives out and Calhanoglu. Not even the boys know the line-up, tomorrow morning I’ll talk to them and decide at the last minute.”

Are you afraid there is a bit too much euphoria around Inter?

“As I said, I think it should be a stimulus. The winter title does not count but it is nice to be in the lead. The judgments must be a stimulus to do well, we know that we are first and everyone will face us in the best possible way to create problems”.

What idea did you have of Lukaku’s words?

“I don’t want to talk about it because it is not something of my competence. I can say little, only that Lukaku is a great player and that he has had two extraordinary years here. With me it was ten days in the best way. Now he plays elsewhere and I hope it will be very useful, indeed I’m sure because it is a top player “.

What do you want to see from the team? Did the stop affect something or did it recharge the batteries?

“The hope is to find it as I left it. We come from an excellent streak but tomorrow we face a healthy team, in these days after the first individual sessions for Covid problems we have worked at our best and we know that we will face an insidious team with quality players “.

Do you hear the label of favorite? Did you ask for something on the market?

“I think that the role of favorite two months ago someone did not say it anymore, now they are saying it again because we are first. It does not create problems, as I said it must be a stimulus. For the market we await the arrival of our president in view of the Super Cup, I am lucky to have managers working in one direction but we are focused on these close matches that we have. “

He was elected coach of the month, who does he want to share the award with?

“It’s nice, it means that we are working well with the staff. But I think the best goals are the collective ones, to raise some trophies. Which I have succeeded in the past and I want to happen here as well. This is why we work every day”.

When Calhanoglu has not played so far you have placed Dimarco for the placed. Do you think you can confirm this or will you start with the owners behind?

“I have read and heard this but Dimarco and Calhanoglu if they play they do it because they deserve regardless of set pieces. We also have Brozovic or Sanchez who can kick them.”

Do the opponents give you as favorites to take off the pressure or because they believe it? Will Brozovic renew?

“About Brozovic I have reiterated more than once that in my opinion he is very happy, very important in this team and I think he will renew. Then there are Marotta and Ausilio who follow the negotiations every day, I look more at the pitch. It pleases what their colleagues say. , I know I am in a strong club with extraordinary fans and great players. We lost a few points at the beginning but since 23 August we have been playing with some continuity. After a very good first round we are half done, we will see who will be I was the best from here to the end “.

Were you more convinced of winning the Scudetto with Lazio in the year the pandemic broke out or now?

“I have seen in all these years that there are few certainties. I am very satisfied with what we do every day and receive from the team. I have never been too good at forecasting. We have to continue like this, we know that just one group does not count. In the last two months the ranking has changed quickly, we have to be ready against every opponent, starting tomorrow in Bologna “.

