Inzaghi: “Derby undeservedly lost, there is a desire for revenge. Italian Cup goal “

On the eve of the quarter-final of the Italian Cup, Simone Inzaghi presented the match between his Inter and the Roma of the great former José Mourinho: “The Coppa Italia is a very important goal for us, it must be in Inter’s DNA. Now we are in the quarter-finals, we have this important match tomorrow. We know that with two direct passes after Empoli and tomorrow’s match, which will be very difficult, you have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals quickly.. We meet a strong team, a team that can always beat any opponent. They have a lot of quality players, they have a great coach like José. We will have to be good at having that desire for revenge after an undeserved derby, but we know that football is made up of episodes. Roma will not be happy either, they come from an internal draw with the undeserved Genoa“.

“How much can the San Siro factor affect? A lot, we always feel at home with our fans. Tomorrow is a midweek shift, but we know that they will be there and that they will try to drag us along as they have done since the beginning of the year. We hope to be able to give them the qualification“.

“I am fortunate to have a strong and competitive team, from time to time they have always shown me, who for 15 minutes, who for 30, who for 45, who for 90, to have great availability. We made a bad defeat, but we must be rational, good at knowing that he was lost, it happened, but we must look at what we have done so far and keep it in mind. We must continue on what we have done in these 6 months“.

