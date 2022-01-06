Inzaghi directs training at Dall’Ara

Di Vaio greets Inzaghi

Bologna manager Marco Di Vaio and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, both ex Lazio, stayed on the sidelines for a few minutes. A triple whistle from the referee is expected, after which an Inter player will be expected at the anti-doping stage.

Calhanoglu suspended: will he miss Lazio?

In the slip delivered by Simone Inzaghi there was Vidal holder in midfield in place of Hakan Calhanoglu, disqualified. If the match had taken place, the Turkish-German would have regularly served his stoppage time and would have returned on Sunday against Lazio, something that is not possible in case of postponement of the Dall’Ara match. The former Milan will be able to take the field against Sarri’s boys only if the sports judge assigns Inter a 3-0 draw against Bologna. “Let’s see the Sports Judge. As we know he will express himself on the day, until he does so he cannot play with Lazio. If the 0-3 for Bologna-Inter is assigned, this match will be considered as played, therefore disqualification is granted. In the event that in the subsequent stages of judgment the 0-3 should be revoked and the game should be rescheduled at that point Calhanoglu will be disqualified again. (in the first useful match from the moment of revocation, ed) “, explains the former referee Luca Marelli to Dazn’s microphones.

Bologna-Inter, check the date of recovery

According to reports from Dazn, the match between Bologna and Inter could be resumed on Wednesday 3 February, with the Nerazzurri free from commitments in the Champions League. However, since two matches valid for the maximum continental event for clubs are scheduled at 20.45, the Dall’Ara match could be brought forward by a few hours.

Inter, match at Dall’Ara

While the table of the Dall’Ara stadium indicates the result of 0-0 between Bologna and Inter, the training of Simone Inzaghi’s boys has turned into a heated match between the team with the bib and the one without. “It was a serious match. It was seen in a contrast between Dumfries and Dimarco who took a good hit “, the former Lazio goalkeeper Marchegiani told Sky Sport. The 24-year-old winger from the Nerazzurri team suffered a bad stomp and was sore on the ground for a few minutes, forcing the medical staff to intervene: he then got up without any particular problems.

Bologna-Inter, inspection by the referees on the pitch

The referee Giovanni Ayroldi of the Molfetta section, together with the linesmen Galetto and Cipressa and the fourth man Massimi, is on the field for the classic pre-match inspection, in order to check the functioning of the goal line technology, the regularity of the goals and the integrity of nets and flags. Similar situation in the Var room for Duties and the assistant Alassio.

Bologna-Inter, the official formations

Even if it will not be played, both Simone Inzaghi and Sinisa Mihajlovic have handed over the official formations to the referee:

BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Bonifazi, Soumaoro, Theate; De Silvestri, Medel *, Svanberg, Dijks; Soriano, Samson; Arnautovic. Annex: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Binks, Orsolini, Skov Olsen, Santander *, Van Hooijdonk *, Vignato *, Amey, Annan, Urbanski.

* positive for COVID-19

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez. Annex: Inzaghi. Available: Rovida, Radu, Gagliardini, Vecino, Kolarov, Sensi, Ranocchia, Correa, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Curatolo.

Inter trains at Dall’Ara

Shortly before noon, Inter enters the Dell’Ara pitch to train. Simone Inzaghi will have to communicate the official line-up and, starting from 12.30, the original starting time, it will be necessary to wait 45 minutes, before the referee officially decrees the cancellation of the match. “There was no uniformity of the ASL, why does Verona go to play in La Spezia? Those of Turin and Bologna intervened. We need to work on this, the Serie A League has remained compact from this point of view. Not playing today for Inter, which is the team in the best form in the league, could have restarted with a win“, the comment of the former Juve and Napoli Giaccherini in Dazn’s television studios.

Marotta: “I would limit the competence of the ASL”

“Everyone’s goal is to protect the health of citizens, fans and our members. A Council of Legislation has just concluded which talked about the Protocol (there will be an official announcement shortly). We are faced with postponements of matches, positions taken by the ASL which depend on the individual Regions and decide independently. For this and we are witnessing an anomalous thing: the fact that Verona go to play in La Spezia with 11 positives, and others with less positivity will not play. We will have to draw up a new protocol to ensure that there is a clear direction between the sporting rules to be put into practice and the decisions of the ASL. There can be no different decisions of the ASL between one province and another, the league clearly suffers. Bologna has undergone a decision by the ASL of Bologna which will have taken this decision to protect a group and a football club. Today there is no clarity, a guideline between Sport and the Ministry of Health. I would limit the competence of the ASL otherwise there will be different decisions such as Spezia-Verona and Bologna-Inter. At this point it is necessary that the third dose of vaccine becomes mandatory before which the damage would be limited and there would be no more such measures. Was it better to postpone the days of January 6 and 9? Maybe yes, but this fourth wave has overwhelmed everyone unexpectedly quickly”, The words of Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta to the microphones of Sky Sport.

Bologna-Inter is not played: Inter is at Dall’Ara

After Salernitana-Venice, also Atalanta-Turin, Fiorentina-Udinese and Bologna-Inter will not be played after the intervention of the local Asl. Inter, however, in a surreal atmosphere, presented themselves at the Dall’Ara stadium. “I was reading today that those of Inter, I don’t know if it’s true, all have the third (dose of vaccine, ed). So this too is prevention. Even when they say that the other teams have had many injuries and Inter have not had them. Even that in a team or doing a certain type of training, then they also bring you points, so have all the players. Inter have 3 out: Dzeko, Satriano and, if I’m not mistaken, the third goalkeeper. So they behaved in a certain way. But they are guys who, if you tell them they can go, they go“, the comment of the former Nerazzurri flag Beppe Bergomi in the Sky Sport television studios.