Inzaghi does better than Mourinho

Stronger than the pressures, dictated by the sudden turn in the ranking dictated by the postponements and the assorted contingencies of the suffered start of 2022 in Italian football, and also by the difficulties that arose in the match, in the form of the first goal immediately after six consecutive clean sheets.

L’Inter by Simone Inzaghi does not seem to know borders and has pushed back the cousins ​​of Milan, whose first place in the standings, lasted the space of just over five hours.

Super cup and iron cycle in the league: Inter at the moment of truth

The AC Milan walk in Venice was answered by the painful, but very precious, success that the Italian champions achieved against Lazio, which allowed Lautaro and his teammates to return to +1 over Milan with the Bologna match still to be recovered.

Although conditioned by the two more games played compared to Inter, the overtaking carried out by Milan at lunchtime could have psychologically influenced the dominatrix of the last three months of Serie A 2021-2022 and perhaps it really went like this in the folds of a match, the one against Lazio, in which Inter wore more the mask of suffering and management, as happened before Christmas against Turin, than that of the dominatrix.

The final result, however, did not change and so came theeighth consecutive victory in the league for the Nerazzurri, who can look to the near future with optimism, full of challenges that could guide the season.

On Wednesday, in fact, Inter are expected to have the opportunity to put the first post-Conte trophy on the bulletin board, the Italian Super Cup, in the San Siro final against one Juventus who will show up loaded with the insane comeback in Rome, but also wounded by the absences due to disqualification of Cuadrado and De Ligt as well as the injured Chiesa.

Inter, Handanovic’s unbeaten run ends: the streak no

But the exams for Inter will not end with the second Derby d’Italia of the season, because in the following month the crash tests will be wasted: on Sunday 16 a trip to Bergamo against Atalanta, then after the home match against Venice and stop at the end of the month, the first 15 days of February will be on fire with Milan, Naples and Liverpool in succession.

The numbers of Inter, however, give confidence to Simone Inzaghi, who can only have greeted with satisfaction the rematch against his Lazio, the only team that has so far managed to defeat the Nerazzurri this season in Italy, in the first leg. The only sore point of the match is in fact the end of the long unbeaten run of Samir Handanovic, who conceded a goal after six consecutive clean sheets as his streak stopped a 587 minutes, a hundred fewer than the absolute record in Inter history that belongs to Ivano Bordon (686 minutes in the 1979 -80 Scudetto year).

The secrets of Inter’s flight: the “bomber” defenders, Inzaghi equals Mancini

The defense, co-responsible for Immobile’s goal together with the goalkeeper, however, was forgiven with interest thanks to the bomber jackets worn by Alessandro Bastoni And Milan Skriniar.

So on the night in which Lautaro Martinez ran in circles and Alexis Sanchez convinced, even without scoring, the winning goals came from the third line. Bastoni also added an assist, hitting the first “1 + 1” of his career in Serie A, while Skriniar is now a regular at scoring: from the scudetto he scored last year at Atalanta to those of this season in the home goals against Genoa and Bologna, the Slovakian confirmed that he had found a familiarity with the opponent’s goal he had never had in his career.

However, it is the overall numbers that make Inter great, which confirmed the depth of its staff, not affected by the absence of the disqualified Hakan Calhanoglu, well replaced, albeit with different characteristics, by Roberto Gagliardini, in his 150th appearance in the Nerazzurri. .

The Nerazzurri have reached altitude 49 points after 20 games for the first time since 2007-2008, when Roberto Mancini was on the Nerazzurri bench: Simone Inzaghi therefore equaled his former teammate in Lazio in the Scudetto and did better than Inter Milan’s Treble José Mourinho.

Inter also confirmed their dominance on the physical level, given that Skriniar’s was the thirteenth leading goal in the league, more than any other team in the top five European leagues.

Strong in physique, therefore, and in head and feet, Inter are preparing with confidence for the first decisive round of commitments of the season that could be worth the escape in the league.

Inter, the numbers of the domain in a nutshell

* 49 Inter’s points in the league: they weren’t so many after 20 games from 2007-2008

* 13 the goals scored by Inter in Serie A 2021-2022: no team has done better in the top five European leagues

* 27 ò‘Inter are recording their second best home unbeaten series in Serie A since the beginning of the 1990s: 27 games, only worse than the 46 useful matches lined up between 2008 and 2010

* 16 the different Inter players who scored in Serie A 2021-2022

OMNISPORT