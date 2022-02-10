INZAGHI HAS RETURNED BRESCIA, WHICH FROM HERE FORWARD WILL BE IN FORMAT 4-3-1-2

The manager returned to coach his team after meeting with Cellino. Now bar straight to Alexandria

Torbole Casaglia. Pippo Inzaghi has returned to being the coach of Brescia in all respects. This is the news of the afternoon.

At 2.30 pm training for Brescia began in Torbole Casaglia. Inzaghi, who was also spotted this morning at the Sports Center, is not on the pitch. The session is directed by Simone Baggio, one of the members of Inzaghi’s staff.

Pippo Inzaghi returned to Torbole at 14.55 with Marroccu after a meeting with Cellino. As we anticipated with an article published this morning, the president’s return to the scene was decisive in unlocking the story. Following a cliché already seen since Cellino is the owner of the swallows, albeit with different events. The protagonists change, not the script. For now everything is well that ends well.

15.05: Inzaghi enters the Torbole field.

15.45: It is a very motivated and gritty Inzaghi who is doing the training.

Pippo Inzaghi today on the field of Torbole Casaglia (photo: Brescia Calcio)

Nothing significant has been proven on the pitch, with Inzaghi shuffling the cards in the matches. From this Thursday the march towards Sunday’s match at Rigamonti with Alessandria will really begin and Inzaghi will work on the 4-3-1-2 module, a scheme that – it was decided with the club – must be the one that will distinguish Brescia in the search for promotion to Serie A.