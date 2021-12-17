Inzaghi: “I felt my Inter right from the start. Scudetto? All open. Eriksen? I hug him “

It was a game not to be underestimated, to be won as a great team to put pressure on the opponents in the run-up to the Scudetto.

It was a game not to be underestimated, to be won as a great team to put pressure on the opponents in the run-up to the championship. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter at Arechi against Salernitana shines once again with dazzling light and hits the target, bringing home three very important points on the road to the second star. The Nerazzurri coach, Simone Inzaghi, is also aware of this, who, interviewed by DAZN after the match, said:

EVERYTHING TO LOSE – “In these matches you have everything to lose. We have prepared it well these days, we knew we had to approach it well right away so as not to give our opponents a chance to react. We did what we had to do, knowing we had to play an important match” .

INTERIOR ARCHITECT – “Did Ausilio define me as an interior architect? Clearly it pleases me, but as I said I immediately found an important club, which believed in me and in my staff and who have always supported me. And then I train players. who have shown great availability “.

“MY TEAM” – “I felt this team of mine right from the start, for how the players welcomed me and for the availability they gave me. We lost a few points, but if I think about the matches against Genoa and others, I think this was the team. the Champions League, we left some points on the road, but we have always believed in them. It’s a long and complicated path “.

SCUDETTO RIVALS – “Scudetto rivals? One better than the other. Organized, talented teams with excellent coaches. It will be a championship open until the end”.

STEP – “From a few defeats we come out stronger. The one against Lazio, for how it arrived, created problems for us. But we started again in the best way possible. We probably took one more step”.

ERIKSEN – “I send him a huge hug. Unfortunately I haven’t had the good fortune to train him. But I know he’s fine, and I send him a big good luck.”

December 18, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 23:12)

