Inzaghi: “I’ll explain my free kick, Brozo renews. Zhang present. Market? In January…”

Long interview given by Simone Inzaghi to the Gazzetta dello Sport. The Nerazzurri coach dealt with several topics:

«Eh, now I read Inzaghi here, Inzaghi there. But the winter title does not go on the bulletin board. We are doing well, we are satisfied, but it is only a starting point ».

Eleven points earned over Milan and 14 over Napoli, in seven games. Can you tell us how you did it?

«Look, I was calm even in October, even when we were far from the summit. I met the fans around Milan, they told me that they liked the team, that they liked to come to the stadium. And this is the most important compliment for a technician. This thing gave me an extra boost. Indeed, he gave us, to me and my staff. I will say more: we had already believed in it since July, from the day of the first training session. Now it is convenient for many to say that we are the favorites, that we are a battleship. But I already knew then that we could do well ».

Ok. But the victory with Napoli added something. What, in particular?

«Great awareness, it was a game we had to win and I also liked how we won it. That was an Inter Milan that was still getting to know each other. But from what I saw in training, even if it ended 3-3 it wouldn’t have changed much. The road was drawn ».

If he turns around, who is he most afraid of? Milan or Naples?

«Milan and Napoli are the ones that have changed the least. Napoli did not give up even a big one, Milan replaced well. But in the Scudetto race I also put Atalanta and Juve inside. The bianconeri have lost points, they are further behind than we expected. But they are coming back, they have won six of the last eight: Juve are an opponent to be taken into consideration ».

Now two very busy months await you.

“Well, let’s take some time off first, we need it. But already this morning (yesterday, editor’s note) the preparers sent the boys a program to present themselves at their best on the 30th ».

A thought to Liverpool, however, will already be doing it.

«In my head he was in first place among the teams to avoid, along with City. It will be very hard, but also a beautiful challenge to play. These teams have something more. They always give you the idea that you can play it, that you can score for him. And instead they punish you. But we will get there ready ».

Did the Madrid match give you confidence?

«We had the supremacy both in the first leg and in the return. But against the big ones it goes like this, the difficulties increase … ».

There is no Inter player who does not repeat “Inzaghi gave us freedom”. What does it mean? Can you explain this concept in detail?

«Today’s football is above all the occupation of space. So by freedom I mean this: I leave the players free to decide, to choose the moment. Also because from the bench, especially now that the public has returned, it is not possible to affect that much. You can organize the defensive and offensive phases, we take care of it a lot with videos and ad hoc sessions. But then the decisions are made by the players, in three seconds of the game they must understand and act competently. The match is a set of choices: the best ones are made by the strongest teams, the ones who win the trophies ».

But Bastoni up there with Turin she put it there …

«I found myself Buongiorno, a defender, under my bench to mark Vidal. We knew it could happen. So we studied the counter-move ».

From 551 ‘Inter have not conceded a goal. Going back, at the beginning you suffered many restarts. What did he fix?

«I have understood this in recent years, after a defeat sometimes you come out stronger. This is what happened to us after Lazio. We worked a lot on preventive markings, in keeping the team short, on the chains … and I found great availability ».

Who is the player who surprised you the most at Inter?

«If I have to say a name, I answer Frog. Without De Vrij, against Napoli and Shakhtar in two matches that we had to win, he gave me fried food, playing as a true Interista. But it is a discourse that also concerns others. Coaching Gagliardini I understood why he found so much space with Spalletti first and then with Conte. When I turn around on the bench, I can choose with my eyes closed ».

With Lukaku, would your Inter have played in the same way?

«I coached Romelu for a week in Appiano, he is a great player. I did not think he would leave Inter, the farewell was not in the air, we had only foreseen the sale of Hakimi and period. Then each footballer has his own characteristics. When we understood that Lukaku was leaving, that same evening I spoke with Marotta and Ausilio and I mentioned Dzeko’s name to them. They replied “with us you open an open door, we have long wanted to bring him here”. Dzeko is a forward who helps you play well. But we have many quality players in the squad ».

Now the market opens. What do you expect from Inter?

«We will have to think carefully, we must always think we can grow. Last summer the first goal was to secure the club, now we have to try to see something. All the teams are reinforcing, after all. My priority would be to keep everyone. Let’s see with Satriano, the other four forwards I would like to keep them all, then we need to understand in the middle or on the outside if we can find how to improve. And maybe understand if any player who after these first 25 games has played less now feels tight ».

«I think of everyone, in general. The important thing is that those who remain give me what they have given me so far, that they are convinced they will stay ”.

Is Sanchez a problem solved?

«In the last month it has been a pleasure to train him and see him play. I talked to him. But I certainly didn’t have to know him, he is the one who only needs to be assisted by health. I’m lucky to have these four strikers, I want to keep them all ».

«He is an interesting player, a flexible profile, he could be fine. I don’t want to talk about names, society is vigilant. If the opportunity arises, it will be right to take it ».

Out of the market. How did you conquer the locker room?

«I have winning players in the squad, who have also triumphed elsewhere. Then I try to talk to them a lot, I like to relate to my players. In today’s football it is a necessary step, motivations make the difference ».

Describe your relationship with President Zhang.

«Every week we hear from each other via text, he is always very attentive, he asks me if there are particular problems to be solved. He is not here with us physically, but I feel him very close to the Inter family, we have a great relationship ».

Let’s talk a little about singles? Calhanoglu has never looked as strong as with her.

«I think his role is that of a mezzala, it is the one most congenial to him. Hakan has quantity and quality and manages to combine them. If it is our Luis Alberto? I say yes, they have many things in common. And to tell the truth, someone like Eriksen would have done very well in my way of playing, I am convinced ».

Doesn’t it seem strange to you to see Luis Alberto so often on the bench?

“Let’s say there was little with me … But I find it hard to think of something I don’t touch with my hand.”

Is there anyone in Europe stronger than Brozovic in that role?

«First of all Brozo has to hurry up to sign the renewal! Barella has already said it, he likes Inter, the environment, then I think we are now in a normal negotiation phase … He is an extraordinary player on the pitch, he has been making Inter fortunes for years ».

«Eh, hopefully soon. I knew with him that I would find a champion, I discovered a man of great availability, who also made the second striker and the right winger without problems, when I asked him ».

“No. But we always got along very well when we met, it’s a pleasure to talk about football with him, I respect him a lot ».

Who is the manager who has had the greatest impact on your way of leading a club?

“I got a lot from everyone. I think of Beppe Materazzi: if he hadn’t been there, I would not have become the player I later was, he made me debut in Serie A in Piacenza despite more experienced strikers in the squad. And I scored immediately. From that day on I realized that with young people you need to have courage, if a boy deserves it is right to make uncomfortable choices even at the expense of some older players. And in fact I made my debut at Lazio 15-20, of young players … And then, as technicians, I cannot fail to mention Eriksson and Mancini ».

From one to ten: how much do you believe in the Scudetto?

«I don’t do numbers. This is an unpredictable championship. We are at a good point, but what we have done so far must be just a stimulus to start again after the break ».